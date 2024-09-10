National Press Club awards Zora Shakhan its Fall 2024 Lewis Scholarship

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club, the world's leading professional organization for journalists, has chosen Zora Shakhan of Pickerington, Ohio, as the recipient of its Lewis Scholarship for fall 2024. The scholarship provides housing and a $4,000 stipend to support a student journalist of color interning at a media outlet in Washington, D.C.

Shakhan has accepted a fall internship with SiriusXM in Washington, D.C. A rising senior at Wittenberg University, she impressed the scholarship team with her outstanding academic background, strong work samples, and passion for innovative storytelling.

This summer, Shakhan served as an editorial intern at Cox Enterprises in Springfield, OH, where she covered local news, including the Clark County Fair, Pride, and other notable community events.

"I envision a career in journalism where I can amplify underrepresented voices and challenge prevailing biases," Shakhan wrote in her application essay. "I aim to foster a greater understanding and appreciation of our shared humanity."

Shakhan is studying communications, digital media, and journalism. Her work in campus media includes social media strategy for the Office of Communications and as lead marketer for the Why Witt Podcast. She is also a tutor at the campus Writing Center. She serves as media and PR chair for Shades of Pearls, a minority female organization that brings together African American and Hispanic women at Wittenberg University.

Recommendation letters from Shakhan's professors and academic advisors praised her work ethic, professionalism, and leadership acumen.

"Zora has taken advantage of every opportunity to learn and grow," said Karen L. Gerboth, vice president of marketing and communications at Wittenberg University. "She has demonstrated thoughtfulness, resourcefulness, creativity, and a willingness to tackle any task assigned to her."

The Lewis Scholarship was established in 2022 by the family of former Washington correspondent Robert "Bob" D.G. Lewis. It is awarded to one undergraduate student journalist of color each fall, spring, and summer semester. Students must secure a journalism internship in Washington, D.C., to be eligible, along with other requirements.

The Lewis Scholarship program furthers Bob and Jacqueline Lewis's work to improve accessibility to experiential learning opportunities in the nation's capital for students of color. This partnership, administered through the National Press Club Journalism Institute, extends the Lewis' commitment to increasing representation in Washington, D.C., to include news media, adding to their work founding and operating the Washington Intern Student Housing program and the HBCU National Center.

"Zora is a rising star who is not afraid to step out of her comfort zone and take on new challenges," said Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club. "We are excited to have her here in D.C. this fall as she takes the next step in her media career."

National Press Club scholarships are administered by its nonprofit affiliate, the National Press Club Journalism Institute.

