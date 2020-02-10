National Press Club Hosting Shakespeare Oxford Symposium on March 4, 2020

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the 100th anniversary of the book that forever changed Shakespeare studies, the Shakespeare Oxford Fellowship will present a free symposium on Wednesday, March 4, 1:00 pm, in the NPC's Fourth Estate Room.

This date marks the centennial of the modern discovery that Edward de Vere, 17th Earl of Oxford, was very likely the true genius behind the pseudonym "William Shakespeare." At least as early as the 1590s, when the Shakespeare plays and poems first began to appear, indications of doubt about their author's identity were published, including hints that Oxford, a highly educated and well-travelled courtier poet, was the real author, not the sometime actor from Stratford.

On March 4, 1920, British scholar John Thomas Looney (JTL) published the book "Shakespeare" Identified, detailing the stunning evidence supporting Oxford's authorship. Corroborated by more research over the years, this book has persuaded some of the greatest minds of our time, including Sigmund Freud, several Justices of the Supreme Court, scholars in many fields, and some of our most admired Shakespearean actors, that the Stratford man was not the author.

On March 4, 2020, five leading scholars will honor and build upon JTL's work, presenting fascinating lectures and responding to questions about the true mind and life behind the works of Shakespeare:

— James A. Warren (retired U.S. Foreign Service diplomat, past director of Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training, and editor or author of several books and articles by or about JTL and the Oxfordian theory)

— Tom Regnier, J.D., LL.M. (attorney and adjunct law professor who lectures and publishes widely on law in the works of Shakespeare)

— Cheryl Eagan-Donovan, M.F.A. (filmmaker, lecturer, and author whose documentary on Oxford as the true Shakespeare, "Nothing Is Truer Than Truth," is available on Amazon Prime and Hulu)

— Bonner Miller Cutting, B.F.A., M.Mus. (lecturer and author whose book "Necessary Mischief" explores the Shakespeare authorship question)

— Roger Stritmatter, Ph.D. (Professor of Humanities and Literature, Coppin State University, Baltimore, a prolific Shakespearean scholar, author of dozens of scholarly articles in leading academic journals, and co-author of two major books in the field)

The moderator is award-winning journalist Bob Meyers.

Details at https://ShakespeareOxfordFellowship.org

We welcome all to this celebration of the theory that has rocked the literary world for 100 years.

SOURCE Shakespeare Oxford Centennial

