National Press Club Journalism Awards Contest Deadline is Today!

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The deadline to enter the National Press Club Journalism Awards contest is today, May 7. Entries must be submitted online by 11:59 PM ET. Don't miss your chance to have your best work from 2023 recognized.

This deadline was extended a week, so this is your last opportunity to enter.

Categories include geriatrics, news photography, online journalism, breaking news, foreign affairs, aviation and technology, newsletter journalism and Washington regional reporting. A full list of categories can be found here.

Most of the categories include cash prizes of up to $1,000 and some offer a year of free Club membership. Details and instructions to enter are available online.

Club members have their entry fees waived. The entry fee is $135 for non-members.

The awards will be presented at the National Press Club Journalism Awards Dinner on Wednesday, August 28. Tickets are on sale now.

CONTACT: Kate Helster, [email protected], 202-662-7525.

SOURCE National Press Club