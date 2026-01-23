National Press Club Journalism Institute and Common Health Coalition Announce 2026 Public Health Reporting Fellowship

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club Journalism Institute, in partnership with the Common Health Coalition, is excited to announce the 2026 Public Health Reporting Fellowship, a six-month, fully remote opportunity designed to give experienced journalists the time, resources, and expert support needed to tackle the most pressing public health issues of our time.

Open to U.S.-based newsroom and independent journalists with 10 or more years of professional experience, the fellowship supports ambitious, in-depth reporting on critical community, regional, state, or national public health challenges at a moment when accurate, trustworthy journalism is more essential than ever.

Up to five mid-career journalists will be selected to receive fellowship awards of up to $7,500 each to fund substantial reporting projects across formats, including print, digital, audio, visual, and broadcast.

The application deadline is 11:59 p.m. EST on Monday, Feb. 16. Fellowship projects must be completed and published or broadcast by September 2026. Click here to apply .

"Spotlighting patients' and communities' lived health experiences helps inform health leaders, shape policy, and drive change around the country," said Chelsea Cipriano, MPH, managing director of the Common Health Coalition. "Public health reporting is critical — especially at this moment — and we're proud to partner with the National Press Club Journalism Institute for a second year to help our colleagues in journalism tell these vital stories."

In addition to direct financial support, fellows will participate in a robust professional development experience that includes monthly training sessions, access to leading public health experts, and mentorship tailored to each fellow's reporting project.

"Public health journalism sits at the intersection of science, policy, and people's lived experiences, and getting it right has real consequences for communities," said Beth Francesco, the Institute's executive director. "This fellowship creates space for rigorous, on-the-ground public health reporting — work that informs the public, elevates community voices, and strengthens trust in public health and in journalism."

Eligibility and Application Requirements

Applicants must:

Be a U.S.-based journalist with at least 10 years of professional journalism experience.

Propose a large-scale public health reporting project. Projects in print, digital, audio, visual, and broadcast formats will be considered.

Submit a 2–3 page project proposal outlining:

The public health issue to be covered and relevant background research



Why the applicant is well positioned to report the story



Planned sources and reporting approach



Intended publication or distribution outlet(s)



A project budget covering travel and reporting expenses

Newsroom journalists must provide a letter of support from an editor or supervisor confirming time to participate and publication of the final work.

Freelancers must provide confirmation of support from the outlet(s) planning to publish the project.

Proven Impact

Fellows in the inaugural 2025 cohort reported on issues including rural maternal health and cancer care, the impact of H5N1 on Latine immigrant agricultural workers, and how U.S. immigration policies affect public health outcomes nationwide.

"The fellowship allowed me to report a story I would not otherwise have been able to pursue and to do the work in the way it deserved: on the ground, talking directly with people who have a real stake in the outcome," said Ted Alcorn, a 2025 fellow whose reporting explored how Kentucky is working to improve cancer care for rural residents .

"In an understaffed, underfunded journalism ecosystem, it's incredibly rare to have the time and resources to fully dive into a story," said Eleanor Klibanoff, a 2025 fellow who reported on rural maternal health for The Texas Tribune . "When you do get that opportunity, like with this fellowship, it's remarkable what you can produce."

Lygia Navarro, a 2025 fellow who reported on bird flu's impact on immigrant workers for The Sick Times, added that NPCJI's and the Common Health Coalition's "institutional investment in the fellows meant we had real backing, a sounding board, and a community—especially during an exceptionally challenging time for health journalists."

About the Common Health Coalition

The Common Health Coalition is a first-of-its-kind collaboration spanning clinician groups, health departments, hospitals, payers, and community organizations. By uniting leaders who rarely share the same table, we turn alignment into action at a scale no single sector can reach, and transform relationships into results for people and communities. Founded in 2023 by the Alliance of Community Health Plans, AHIP, American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and Kaiser Permanente, the Coalition now represents more than 300 members across 45 states and territories. Learn more by visiting commonhealthcoalition.org and follow on LinkedIn and Instagram .

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest. To sign up for our newsletters and learn more, visit pressclubinstitute.org and follow us on LinkedIn .

