National Press Club Journalism Institute welcomes 2024 Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club Journalism Institute is pleased to announce its 2024-25 Board of Directors. Five new directors join the 15-member body, which provides the strategic direction and oversight of the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

Coming from public and nonprofit newsrooms and academia, the new board members bring years of experience and leadership to help the Institute achieve its mission: To power journalism in the public interest.

The Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. Work includes producing training and published resources for journalists and the public, administering scholarships and opportunities for new journalists, and convening experts on topical issues facing the industry.

The new board members are:

Mike Balsamo , U.S. Law Enforcement News Editor at The Associated Press

, U.S. Law Enforcement News Editor at The Associated Press Jamila Bey , Editorial Director at WHYY Philadelphia

, Editorial Director at WHYY Philadelphia Ed Kelley , Dean Emeritus at Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Oklahoma

, Dean Emeritus at Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak , Assistant Managing Editor at ProPublica and past National Press Club president

, Assistant Managing Editor at ProPublica and past National Press Club president Delano Massey , Managing Editor of Local at Axios

"These accomplished professionals join a distinguished group of individuals committed to advancing the Institute's mission of promoting excellence in journalism and support for journalists across the country," said Institute President Gil Klein. "Their collective expertise will help guide the Institute in fulfilling its vital role in supporting and strengthening the journalism profession."

The five new members join existing board directors:

Danielle Coffey , President and CEO at News/Media Alliance

, President and CEO at News/Media Alliance Sam Feist , Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Vice President at CNN

, Washington Bureau Chief and Senior Vice President at CNN Mara Gassmann , Senior Staff Attorney at Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press

, Senior Staff Attorney at Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press Tom Huang , Assistant Managing Editor for Journalism Initiatives at The Dallas Morning News

, Assistant Managing Editor for Journalism Initiatives at The Dallas Morning News Jen Judson , Land Warfare Reporter at Defense News and past National Press Club president

, Land Warfare Reporter at Defense News and past National Press Club president Paul Merrion , former Washington Bureau Chief for Crain's Chicago Business and Institute Treasurer

, former Washington Bureau Chief for Crain's Chicago Business and Institute Treasurer Eileen Drage O'Reilly , Managing Editor of Standards and Training at Axios and past National Press Club president

, Managing Editor of Standards and Training at Axios and past National Press Club president Mizell Stewart III , President and CEO of Emerging Leaders, LLC; Professional-in-Residence, School of Media and Journalism at Kent State University ; and Institute Secretary

, President and CEO of Emerging Leaders, LLC; Professional-in-Residence, School of Media and Journalism at ; and Institute Secretary Emily Wilkins , Washington Correspondent at CNBC and National Press Club president

