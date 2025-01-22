NATIONAL PRESS CLUB: MEDIA BRIEFING WITH DEBRA TICE CANCELLED

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event has been cancelled until further notice. Mrs Tice remains in Lebanon and will not be in DC on Friday, January 24. Apologies for the change in schedule and thank you for your interest in the case of Austin Tice.

News Briefing with Debra Tice at the National Press Club – Friday, January 24

WHAT: The Press Freedom Center at the National Press Club will host a press briefing featuring Debra Tice, mother of Austin Tice, an American journalist detained in Syria since 2012. Debra Tice will share insights from her recent advocacy trip to Syria and Lebanon, where she met with regional leaders and participated in key events aimed at securing her son's release.

WHEN: Friday, January 24, 2025, 10:00 AM

WHERE: The National Press Club, 529 14th Street NW, 13th Floor, Washington, D.C.

WHO:

Debra Tice , mother of detained journalist Austin Tice

, mother of detained journalist Emily Wilkins , President, National Press Club

DETAILS:

The event will begin with a discussion between Emily Wilkins and Debra Tice, followed by an open Q&A session. Debra Tice will provide an update on her advocacy efforts and discuss the outcomes of her trip to Syria, where she engaged in productive discussions with high-level officials, attended Mass in Damascus, and held a press conference in collaboration with Families for Freedom, a Syrian NGO focused on supporting families of detainees. At that news conference in Damascus, Tice also revealed that she has already had discussions with the Trump Administration about Austin's case.

This briefing offers a unique opportunity for journalists to hear firsthand about the ongoing efforts to secure Austin Tice's release and the broader implications for press freedom and international diplomacy.

RSVP:

This event is open only to credentialed journalists and National Press Club members. Advance registration is required. Please RSVP by emailing Bill McCarren at [email protected].

For additional details or interview requests, please contact Bill McCarren at 202-662-7534 or [email protected].

