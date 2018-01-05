National Press Club Petition For Jailed Journalist Soars - 5,000 Sign in One Day

As Gutierrez sat in the El Paso Detention Center a group was mobilizing to support his efforts and those of his attorney. The National Press Club, along with its non-profit National Press Club Journalism Institute held news conferences, issued statements, worked behind the scenes with government officials and employed other strategies to build public support for Emilio and his asylum case. Recently Emilio has been granted a full stay and his asylum appeal will be heard by the Bureau of Immigration Appeals (BIA). While this is good news, Emilio and Oscar have not yet been released from the prison-like setting of the El Paso Detention – an ICE-run facility.

One of the best tools the Press Club has used to keep the public engaged is an online petition through Change.Org. The petition can be found at Change.Org/FreeEmilio. So far 28,000 supporters have signed on – and just today an astonishing 5,000 people called for asylum for Emilio! This is a great sign that things are changing and quickly in favor of his case. You can add your voice by signing the petition. These petitions will be accepted into Emilio's case file as an expression of public support. Please tell your friends about this petition and take action today to speak out on this issue.

Founded in 1908, The National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists with 3,100 members worldwide representing nearly every major news organization. The Press Club, through the activities and programs of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, is a tireless advocate for press freedom worldwide.

