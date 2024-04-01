National Press Club Statement On Extended Detention For Alsu Kurmasheva of RFE/RL

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement by Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on a Russian court's extension of the detention of U.S. journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

"Alsu Kurmasheva committed no crime. Yet she has been unjustly detained and forced to live in horrific conditions while her pre-trial has been delayed yet again to June 5.

"Adding to our concern are Alsu's statements to reporters that she is "not very well physically" and her living conditions in prison 'are very bad,' including primitive conditions in her cell with a hole as a toilet.

"There is no reason to delay a trial because no evidence exists that Alsu has done anything wrong. She is a target because she is a journalist, and journalism is not a crime. Alsu must be released now.

"Alsu's horrific conditions could be eased if the State Department declares Alsu 'wrongfully detained' - something that should have been done as soon as she was kidnapped. We call on the State Department to take action and declare Alsu 'wrongfully detained' today."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. With 3,000 members representing nearly every leading news organization, the Club is an advocate for press freedom in the U.S. and worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged, global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with the skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The NPCJI is the nonprofit affiliate of the National Press Club.

