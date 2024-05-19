National Press Club Statement on Guatemalan Journalist Jose Ruben Zamora

WASHINGTON, May 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club on the decision by Guatemala to release journalist Jose Ruben Zamora to home detention without monitoring.

"We are pleased to hear that Guatemalan journalist Jose Ruben Zamora has been released to home detention after more than 600 days in pretrial detention. One of the two charges against him has been dismissed and we have every reason to believe the other charge will be dismissed as well, when the court rules in June.

Let's be clear about this: Mr. Zamora is a journalist who has done nothing wrong. The charges were intended to impede his journalism. The government of Guatemala was prepared to let Mr. Zamora leave the country, but when he declined, he was jailed on flimsy charges. This is no way for a government to behave toward its journalists. We expect more from the government of Guatemala. Mr. Zamora deserves to live a productive life free of intrusions and punishment."

