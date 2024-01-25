National Press Club Statement on Milestone Detentions of U.S. Journalists in Russia

WASHINGTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Emily Wilkins, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism Institute, on milestones in the cases of jailed journalists and U.S. citizens Alsu Kurmasheva and Evan Gershkovich.

"There are currently two U.S. journalists being held in Russia: Alsu Kurmasheva of RFE/RL and Evan Gershkovich of the Wall Street Journal. We call for both to be released immediately and without conditions.

"Today marks 100 days that Alsu Kurmasheva has been unjustly held. Russia has denied her consular visits as is her right. And she has not been able to communicate with her husband and daughters. The U.S. government has not yet declared her case to be an unjust detention. But it is unjust. She has done nothing wrong. She is simply being held because she is a journalist and an American. We call on the US government to immediately declare her detention unjust.

"Earlier this week, we marked 300 days of wrongful detention for Evan Gershkovich. There has been no trial and no formal charges. This detention is cruel. Evan also has done nothing wrong but is being held because he is an American journalist.

"We continue to demand the Russian government cease its cruel pattern of sweeping up innocent American journalists to serve as high-profile pawns in its quest to gain diplomatic leverage with the U.S. government. Journalism is not a crime."

