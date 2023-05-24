National Press Club Statement On Murder of Mexican Journalist Marco Ramirez Hernandez

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following is a statement from Eileen O'Reilly, president of the National Press Club, and Gil Klein, president of the National Press Club Journalism institute on the killing of journalist Marco Aurelio Ramirez Hernandez early Tuesday morning in Tehuacan, in Pueblo state.

"There is an urgent problem reemerging in Mexico evident in the tragic murder of Marco Ramirez Hernandez -- the third journalist to be killed in Mexico this year. Mexico is once again one of the most dangerous countries for journalists outside a war zone. We have seen this pattern before and are very concerned for the safety of all journalists working in Mexico. Most of these crimes are not solved and charges are rarely brought against those suspected of the murders. We understand the government is actively working to protect the family of Ramirez Hernandez at this time, and we applaud those efforts, but much more must be done to solve this crime and others. We urge the government of Mexico to prioritize the protection of journalists.

"According to reporting by EFE and tweets by Article 19, Ramirez Hernandez, 69, was confronted close to his home around 1:30 am and was chased by armed men who fired on his moving car, killing him and causing the car to crash. He had worked for several media companies including Periodico Central. In 2018 he worked briefly in the mayor's office of Tehuacan. In 2022, 13 Mexican journalists were murdered, according to Reporters Without Borders.  This accounted for 20 percent of the murders of journalists worldwide."

Founded in 1908, the National Press Club is the world's leading professional organization for journalists. The Club has 3,000 members representing nearly every major journalism organization and is a leading voice for press freedom worldwide.

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. The Institute is the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club.

