National Press Club Statement on the Passing of Jim Lehrer

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued today by National Press Club President Mike Freedman on the passing of 2011 National Press Club Fourth Estate Award Honoree Jim Lehrer.

"America has lost a true reporter's reporter. Jim Lehrer exemplified all that is right and good in journalism. He set the high bar for fairness and integrity in reporting and earned the respect of both his peers and the public. We will miss his gentle, decent, yet strong and firm approach to his craft."

Contact: Lindsay Underwood, 202-662-7561 for the National Press Club

SOURCE National Press Club

