National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) Celebrates 35th Anniversary

WESTFORD, Mass., Jan. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) is pleased to be celebrating our 35th Anniversary. The organization was formed when a multidisciplinary group of 15 concerned healthcare professionals, led by Dr. Thomas P. Stewart, held their first meeting in Orchard Park NY.

This group of caring, intelligent and dedicated professionals set a strategy with goals for the nation to collectively deal with pressure injuries. Together, they, and the leaders that followed, would find just the right methodologies, pathways, and action plans to make it all happen, drawing on their shared education, training, experience, knowledge, and common resources to be successful.

"The important part of celebrating any anniversary is looking back on whose shoulders we are standing. NPIAP would not be where it is today without the important work done over the past 35 years by all the members of the boards and councils" says NPIAP President, Dr. Joyce Black.

Join us in celebrating a job well done with lots of great work coming up! This significant milestone will be formally recognized at our Annual Conference, March 17 – 18 in San Diego, CA. The theme of the conference is Equity in Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Injury. Learn more about the conference and register at https://npiapannual.com

The National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) is an independent not-for-profit professional organization dedicated to the prevention and management of pressure injuries. Assisted by our Panel that includes multiple corporations, organizations, healthcare leaders and patients, NPIAP has become an internationally recognized entity. Along with our colleagues in Europe and Pan Pacific, we produce the International Guideline for the Prevention and Treatment of Pressure Ulcers/Injuries. With our focus on pressure injury prevention and management, the NPIAP serves as a unique resource to healthcare professionals, the government, patients and their caregivers, the public, and healthcare agencies.

The mission of the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) is to provide interprofessional leadership to improve patient outcomes in pressure injury prevention and management through education, public policy and research. Visit https://npiap.com to learn more about us.

