National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel (NPUAP) Changes Name to National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP)

WESTFORD, Mass., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Pressure Ulcer Advisory Panel (NPUAP) is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP). The new name reflects the future direction of the organization and a reaffirming of our commitment to adopt the internationally preferred term, pressure injury, in place of pressure ulcer.

A thorough review of all possible names that might be in alignment with our mission was conducted prior to the board voting to adopt National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel. The name change has been approved by the state of New York, where our organization is incorporated. We are currently working with an attorney on trademarking the acronym and logo.

The new name presents an opportunity to innovate and with that, comes our new more contemporary logo. For NPIAP, the patient will always be at the center (green core) of what we do. The sunrays emanating from the core represent NPIAP's work in reaching out to improve outcomes for patients with education, research and public policy.

The National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) is an independent not-for-profit professional organization dedicated to the prevention and management of pressure injuries. Formed in 1986, the NPIAP Board of Directors is composed of leading experts from different health care disciplines— all of whom share a commitment to the prevention and management of pressure injuries. With our focus on pressure injury prevention and management, the NPIAP serves as a unique resource to health care professionals, the government, public, and health care agencies. The NPIAP welcomes and encourages the participation of those interested in pressure injury issues through utilization of NPIAP educational materials, participation at national conferences, and support of efforts in public policy, education and research.

The NPIAP, assisted by multiple corporations and organizations, has become an internationally recognized entity. The collaboration of professionals, corporations, and governmental agencies offers a unique model for addressing major health care issues.

The mission of the National Pressure Injury Advisory Panel (NPIAP) is to provide interprofessional leadership to improve patient outcomes in pressure injury prevention and management through education, public policy and research. Visit www.NPUAP.org for more information.

