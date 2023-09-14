National Pro-Life Activist Declares Her Candidacy for the Democratic Party's Nomination for President

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, Terrisa Bukovinac, the founder of Pro-Life San Francisco and Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising (PAAU) is announcing her candidacy for the Democratic Party's 2024 Presidential nomination. Bukovinac will be mounting a primary challenge to President Biden as a pro-life Democrat, the first completely pro-life Democrat to seek the Party's Presidential nomination since Ellen McCormack in 1976.

Bukovinac for President

Terrisa received national news coverage in 2022 when she and her colleague Lauren Handy recovered the remains of 115 aborted children outside the office of notorious DC abortionist Cesare Santangelo. Five of these children were past the age of viability, and evidence shows they may have been killed in violation of the Federal Partial Birth Abortion Act and the Born Alive Infant Protection Act.

Terrisa is running for President to make visible the injustice of post-viability abortion, which despite the Dobbs decision, is still tragically legal in many states. She is also running for President to amplify the voices of the tens of millions of pro-life Democrats who are currently neglected and ignored by the Democratic Party.

Terrisa has a unique pro-life platform that makes her the most pro-life candidate of either major party running for President this election cycle.

She's the only major party candidate supporting a federal abortion ban.

She's the only major party candidate who supports the total and complete defunding of Planned Parenthood.

She's the only major party candidate in favor of making birth free.

She's the only major party candidate who publicly supports repealing the FACE Act.

She's the only major party candidate who is calling for the pardon of pro-life Rescuers and others convicted of FACE Act Violations.

Terrisa Bukovinac said "In March of 2022 I held those babies' bodies in my hands, and it changed my life forever. Our leaders, our government, and my own Democratic Party want to pretend it never happened. But any FCC TV station must run the ads of any federal candidate uncensored and through these ads I will expose the human rights atrocities committed in abortion businesses across the country. I will not stop until the toxic relationship between the Democratic Party and the abortion industry is broken and those children, and the countless children like them, have justice. A better world is possible, and it starts with us."

"It is time for Democrats to put a pro-life agenda back into their platform. One-third of Democratic voters consider themselves to be pro-life, and Terrisa is their voice in 2024. Her challenge to the Democratic establishment and the sold-out Biden/Harris administration on the issue of life is exactly what we need in the race for the White House," said Catherine Glenn Foster, constitutional attorney and national pro-life activist (@cateici).

