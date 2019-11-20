National Professional Science Master's Association Announces New Affiliation Guidelines at 10th Annual Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Professional Science Master's Association (NPSMA) unveiled new affiliation guidelines for the Professional Science Master's degree at the organization's 10th annual conference, held November 7 and 8 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. The conference theme was: "Professional Science Master's Serving Workforce Needs."

The new process aligns with the National Academies of Sciences Engineering Medicine National Core Competency Recommendations. (Graduate STEM Education for the 21st Century.) The NPSMA will oversee affiliation of the 345 programs offered at 157 institutions.

Professional Science Master's (PSM) graduates develop core disciplinary knowledge and an ability to work between disciplines, explore career options and develop abilities required by a given profession. Additionally, PSM graduates develop transferable skills that are applicable across disciplines and throughout their professional careers. With a STEM degree, PSM graduates can aptly apply the scientific method and statistical analysis; however, unlike traditional degree programs, they gain experience in conducting research/field studies by engagement in work-based learning and research.

For 22 years, PSM programs have committed to the goals and educational elements of the PSM degree which provide a non-academic science degree for people working—or who want to work—in the private and public sector. The PSM initiative was launched with startup funding from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation to 14 universities in 1997. A unique component of PSM affiliated programs is the requirement of professional internships, or work experiences, where students demonstrate STEM expertise and professional skills.

As stated by Dr. Norah McCabe, Clinical Associate Professor and Director of PSM at Washington State University: "Students come to our programs to study science but want to make their contribution in leadership in the public and private sector."

Additionally, Dr. Saeed Foroudastan, Associate Dean and PSM Program Director at Middle Tennessee State University, observed, "The Economy is moving in the PSM direction," with employers placing value on both domain knowledge and professional skills.

For more information, contact:

Ray Hoobler, Ph.D.

Director, Professional Master of Science and Technology | pmst.utah.edu

University of Utah

NPSMA VP of Marketing and Outreach

ray.hoobler@utah.edu

https://www.professionalsciencemasters.org/

Related Images

professional-science-masters.jpg

Professional Science Master's

PSM logo used for affiliated programs

Related Links

Professional Science Master's

University of Utah | Professional Master of Science and Technology

SOURCE National Professional Science Master's Association

Related Links

https://www.professionalsciencemasters.org

