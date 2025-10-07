National Propane Day: Texans Encouraged to "Prepare with Propane"

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is celebrating National Propane Day on October 7, 2025, by encouraging Texans to "Prepare with Propane." This statewide campaign underscores propane's vital role in keeping Texas homes, farms, and businesses powered, comfortable, and resilient during severe weather events and power grid disruptions.

"Texans know the power grid isn't always reliable," said Bill Van Hoy, Executive Director of the Propane Council of Texas. "Propane offers on-site energy independence—whether it's heating homes, powering water heaters, running backup generators, or fueling farm equipment."

Across the Lone Star State, propane powers everyday life: it heats homes, fuels restaurants, irrigates crops, and drives standby generators that protect families and businesses during blackouts. Because it's stored on-site, propane provides energy security that's independent of the electric grid—offering Texans peace of mind all year long.

But propane's advantages go beyond reliability. It's a low-emission, American-made energy source that supports cleaner transportation and equipment. Many Texas school districts already use propane-powered buses to safely transport students, while rural hospitals, cell towers, and emergency shelters depend on propane generators for backup power.

"Preparing with propane means being ready for anything—from hurricanes to heat waves," Van Hoy added. "It's an affordable, abundant energy source made right here in the U.S., and it keeps Texas moving."

National Propane Day is a reminder that propane is more than just a fuel—it's a foundation for comfort, safety, and preparedness across Texas.

About the Propane Council of Texas

The Propane Council of Texas (ProCOT) is a nonprofit organization committed to promoting propane safety, education, and technology. For over two decades, ProCOT has worked to advance the use of clean, reliable propane energy across the state.

