National PTA Awards $300K in Grants to PTAs and Schools Across the Country

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA announced this week that over $300,000 in grants have been awarded to more than 200 PTAs and schools across the country for programming during this school year. The funding is part of National PTA's PTA Connected, STEM + Families, healthy lifestyles and Take Your Family to School Week initiatives—key aspects of the association's long-standing efforts to make a difference in the education, health, safety and well-being of every child through advocacy and family and community education.

"With the grants, these PTAs and schools will educate, engage and empower families; support student success; improve the health of students; expand knowledge about online safety; and increase access to STEM education," said Leslie Boggs, president of National PTA. "National PTA is thrilled to provide the PTAs and schools with resources to support their work in these areas of critical importance to families and to the lives and futures of every child."

Following are the grant recipients:

"We are grateful to all of our sponsors for supporting the efforts of PTA to make a difference in the education, health, safety and well-being of every child," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "Together, we are supporting families and helping all children realize their full potential."

National PTA announced the grant recipients live on Facebook. Visit National PTA's Facebook page to view the video. For more information about the grants, visit PTA.org/Grants.

