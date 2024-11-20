National PTA Awards Over $1M to PTAs to Support Digital Safety, Healthy Lifestyles, Arts and STEM Programs Nationwide

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA announced today the recipients of over $1M in funding to support PTAs across the country as they engage families, support student success, improve the health and safety of students and families and increase access to arts education through PTA programs. The funding is made possible by AT&T, TikTok, Google and YouTube, Discord, Norton (a part of the Gen family of brands), the New York Life Foundation, Walmart, The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Bayer Fund and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as well as the family of Mary Lou Anderson, as part of the association's PTA Connected, Healthy Lifestyles, STEM + Families and arts education initiatives.

"PTAs work hard every day to meet the critical needs of students, families, schools and communities and make every child's potential a reality," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "We are grateful to our generous funders for supporting the efforts of PTAs and helping them host programs for students and families in the areas of digital safety, mental health, healthy lifestyles, STEM and the arts."

Following are the program funding recipients:

In addition to the program funding recipients, the following 10 state PTAs have also been selected to receive $10,000 each to support capacity building to advance the association's mission, increase membership and strengthen leadership development and organization effectiveness.

Idaho PTA

Indiana PTA

Maine PTA

Michigan PTA

Minnesota PTA

Montana PTA

North Carolina PTA

North Dakota PTA

South Dakota PTA

Utah PTA

"Growth in membership, leadership development and organizational effectiveness are the foundation for our association's ability to achieve our mission to make every child's potential a reality," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "By investing in these areas, we can improve our impact and continue serving our communities for the long term. We are grateful to our funders for making this funding possible."

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

SOURCE National PTA