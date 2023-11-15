National PTA Awards Over $700K in Funding to Support Local Efforts for Students, Families and Communities

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA announced today the recipients of over $700K in funding to support local PTAs across the country as they engage families and support student success through PTA programs. The funding is made possible by PTA Proud National Sponsors AT&T, Google and YouTube, Norton (part of Gen™), Discord, The Allstate Foundation, the New York Life Foundation, Walmart, The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Bayer Fund and Huntington Ingalls Industries, as well as the family of Mary Lou Anderson, as part of the association's PTA Connected, Healthy Lifestyles, STEM + Families and arts education initiatives.

"PTAs work hard every day to bring knowledge, tools and resources into the lives of families in their communities to help connect them to their children's school and support their health, safety, well-being and success," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "We are pleased to provide over $700K in funding to PTAs across the country to support their efforts and help them host PTA programs this school year in the areas of digital safety, healthy lifestyles, STEM and the arts."

Following are the funding recipients:

National PTA's programs are designed to provide access to engaging, educational and fun opportunities that inspire; recognize; and support the physical, social-emotional and learning needs of all students and their families. National PTA offers in-person and at-home program models to meet students and families where they are. While funding is being provided to help eliminate barriers that may exist for a PTA in hosting a program event in their school community, National PTA's programs are free and available to all PTAs and schools.

"Our association remains committed to increasing family engagement in education; increasing access to educational opportunities; and ensuring that all families and schools have tools and information to best support students' learning, development, health, safety, well-being and success," said Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA Executive Director. "We are grateful to our sponsors for supporting our efforts and making the funding possible, which is needed now more than ever. In fact, when we reported to them that the demand far exceeded the funding we had available for this school year, AT&T and The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids both immediately stepped up to increase their support. For example, we were able to jump from funding 150 to 200 recipients for our PTA Connected: Ready, Tech, Go! program, which will impact thousands more families."

Funding is not needed to run National PTA programs, and PTAs are encouraged to visit PTA.org/Programs to learn how they can implement the programs in their school communities.

