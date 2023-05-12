National PTA Celebrates the Critical Work of Educators During Teacher Appreciation Week

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers play a critical role in driving children's well-being and success, both in and outside of the classroom. They go above and beyond every day to support children's learning and development, and they are the ones who inspire and guide children to become future leaders, innovators and problem solvers. National PTA has been elevating and celebrating how Teachers Drive the Future for Teacher Appreciation Week 2023, May 8-12.

"It's because of our teachers that all of us and our children have overcome challenges and see our potential. But our teachers don't always get the recognition and respect they deserve," said Anna King, president of National PTA. "We want every teacher to know that we see them and the work they do that makes a positive impact and drives our future. Teacher Appreciation Week is a time to do something special to elevate, celebrate and pour back into our teachers like they pour into our children and poured into each of us."

During Teacher Appreciation Week, National PTA has been encouraging everyone to elevate, honor and thank teachers for the critical work they do by:

Sharing stories and photos of teachers on social media using #ThankATeacher

Sending heartfelt letters, cards and messages of appreciation

Creating artwork, poems and video messages

Recognizing teachers with awards and certificates

Using special social media graphics

National PTA also encourages everyone to advocate at the local, state and national levels for investments in teachers and other efforts that will help strengthen the profession and build morale.

"National PTA and PTAs across the country have long been involved in activities that strengthen respect and support for the teaching profession. Our association has also long advocated for appropriate funding authorities to establish salaries commensurate with the professional preparation and dedication necessary for effective teaching," added President King. "Educators should be held with high public esteem. Our association remains committed to elevating and supporting teachers and advocating for what they need, and we urge everyone to join us. This is more critical now than ever."

Teacher Appreciation Week is sponsored by Proud National PTA Sponsor Office Depot. Additional support for Teacher Appreciation Week comes from Proud National PTA Sponsor BAND. National PTA has designated the first full week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week since 1984.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

SOURCE National PTA