National PTA Disappointed with Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action

ALEXANDRIA, Va., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement can be attributed to National PTA President Yvonne Johnson:

"National PTA is disappointed to see the ruling issued today by the U.S. Supreme Court ending affirmative action. For over 50 years, affirmative action has been an important tool in helping provide equity and bring diversity to our nation's colleges and universities, particularly for students of color and especially Black students. Without this process in place, our association is concerned the presence of and opportunity for students of color and first-generation college students to attend higher education institutions will significantly diminish and their futures could be impacted too.

"Our association is also concerned that the ending of affirmative action could impact the admissions process for magnet and gifted programs for high school students, which could also limit the opportunity for students of color to access these programs and resources as part of their educational experiences.

"As a nation, we continue to suffer from a legacy of racial division, dismissiveness, dissension and skepticism, failing to remedy past sins. This continued suffering raises profound questions in generation after generation regarding fairness and integrity in all of our institutions as they relate to Black and Brown communities. Rather than eliminating a process that has propelled progress, more must be done to create lasting change and end the problems of institutional and systemic racism that have existed for far too long in our country.

"National PTA stands firmly against racism in all forms and the culture of oppression that permeates the United States. As an association that represents all children and families, we are committed to disrupting the systems that propagate institutional racism and rising to correct all inequities and injustices to build a better nation for our children's future. PTA's mission is to make every child's potential a reality. Every child deserves to have every opportunity to reach their full potential in life."

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

SOURCE National PTA