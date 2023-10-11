National PTA, Kidde and LenelS2 Team Up for Family and School Safety

Alliance to help raise awareness around the importance of fire safety at home and security at school

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA is pleased to announce that Kidde and LenelS2, part of Carrier Global Corporation, have become the association's newest Proud National Sponsors . Through the alliance, National PTA, Kidde and LenelS2 will educate and equip families and schools across the country with information, tools and resources around the importance of fire safety at home and security at school. As part of the effort, National PTA is designating October Family and School Safety Month. During the month, National PTA will be highlighting Kidde's Cause for Alarm campaign, which focuses on addressing gaps in education and access to fire safety measures, and providing resources and support to at-risk communities, including children.

"National PTA, Kidde and LenelS2 share a strong commitment to keep children and families safe, which is why we are thrilled to kick off this collaboration," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "We appreciate this opportunity to work with Kidde and LenelS2 in developing actionable materials and hosting educational events to help families and schools prepare for and prevent tragic events and outcomes."

National PTA and Kidde will help close the protection and education gap by sharing Kidde-led resources with local communities, such as a bilingual Fire Safety Toolkit , a children's book and Kidde's new Cause for Alarm jingle, " Beeps That Last, Get Out Fast ," which is designed to help children easily recall what to do in the event of a fire. National PTA and Kidde are also developing a new fire safety family night educational series to provide the necessary resources and support to communities to help them feel safe and protected in their homes.

"Fire safety begins with working smoke alarms in the home and preparedness plans that the whole family can understand and execute," says Isis Wu, VP & GM, Residential Fire, Carrier Fire & Security. "On average, students practice up to 156 fire drills during their K-12 experience, yet only 26% of American families have developed and practiced a home fire escape plan, where the risk of death is substantial . We're so proud to team up with National PTA and launch actionable assets, educational materials and local community events to help teach children everywhere that if they hear a beep that lasts, they need to get out fast."

In partnership with Kidde and LenelS2, National PTA kicked off its October Family and School Safety Month with a webinar, Always Prepared: Your PTAs Role in Keeping Communities Safe. The webinar featured remarks and a conversation with experts from Kidde and LenelS2, the American Red Cross and Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department in Fairfax, Va. on the importance of safety and preparedness at home and at school and the heightened risk to certain communities. They also discussed fire prevention and safety, tips for what PTAs can do to educate families, and how they can partner with schools to help prepare for and prevent tragic events and outcomes. A recording of the webinar can be viewed on National PTA's YouTube account . National PTA will also share information and resources on social media, in its newsletters and at PTA.org throughout October.

"Through our Family and School Safety Month and other efforts with Kidde and LenelS2, along with our other programs and initiatives, we remain committed to bringing knowledge, tools and resources into the lives of families to help keep them safe and support their health, well-being and success," added Nathan R. Monell, CAE, National PTA executive director. "There could not be a more urgent time to ensure our children and families have what they need to thrive and promote environments where students feel safe, supported and ready to learn."

Later this year, LenelS2 will be announcing a new program focused on empowering communities to learn more about the physical security and safety of their schools. As part of the program, LenelS2, in collaboration with National PTA, will develop resources for parents and administrators to help drive impactful conversations to support and bring about systemic change.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org .

About Kidde

Kidde, a leading manufacturer of residential smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, fire extinguishers, and safety accessories, has been keeping the world a safer place for over 100 years. Kidde produced the first integrated smoke detection system a century ago and continues its legacy today by delivering advanced fire-safety technology. Kidde is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit Kidde.com or follow @KiddeFireSafety on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About LenelS2

LenelS2 is a global leader in advanced physical security solutions, including access control, video surveillance and mobile credentialing. Our technology includes web-based and mobile applications enhanced by cloud-based services. Incorporating open architecture, LenelS2 provides scalable, unified security management solutions to customers ranging from global enterprises to small- and mid-size businesses. Easy to install and use, LenelS2 products are supported by an experienced, responsive team dedicated to providing exceptional service. LenelS2 serves segments worldwide including corporate, education, healthcare and government. LenelS2 is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, global leader in intelligent climate and energy solutions that matter for people and our planet for generations to come. For more information, visit LenelS2.com or follow LenelS2 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

National PTA does not endorse any commercial entity, product or service. No endorsement of Kidde or LenelS2 is implied.

