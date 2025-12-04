National PTA to Distribute $45K to PTAs Nationwide to Address Food Insecurity

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- National PTA announced today it will distribute $45K to PTAs nationwide to help address ongoing food insecurity facing children and families. The funding is made possible in large part through National PTA's Disaster Relief Fund, which was established to provide emergency support to local PTA communities.

"During the recent federal government shutdown, many families faced hardship and lost access to food assistance through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)," said Yvonne Johnson, president of National PTA. "While the shutdown has ended, the congressional agreement only funds the federal government through Jan. 30, leaving families uncertain about support to help feed their children."

Over 40 million people receive SNAP benefits with children accounting for nearly 40% of all SNAP participants. Proper nutrition is essential to children's health, development and academic achievement. PTAs receiving this funding will partner with local and regional food banks to help establish or restock their school's food pantry or implement a backpack program to send food home with students.

"We've heard from parents preparing to skip meals so they can feed their children, and from school administrators and PTAs scrambling to set up ad hoc food banks and fortify existing food pantries in their communities," added Howie Berman, MA, CAE, National PTA executive director. "PTA is committed to making sure families have what they need. This funding will deliver real-time support during the holiday season and help ensure children start school every day ready to learn."

Last month, National PTA and nearly 1,000 PTAs across the country sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Congress, urging the issuance of SNAP benefits during the federal government shutdown. As lawmakers negotiate a federal appropriations package for FY2026, PTA will continue to call on Congress and the Administration to protect and prioritize the health, well-being and education of all children and their families.

About National PTA

National PTA® comprises millions of families, students, teachers, administrators, and business and community leaders devoted to the educational success of children and the promotion of family engagement in schools. PTA is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit association that prides itself on being a powerful voice for all children, a relevant resource for families and communities, and a strong advocate for public education. Membership in PTA is open to anyone who wants to be involved and make a difference for the education, health and welfare of children and youth. For more information, visit PTA.org.

