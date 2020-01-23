National Quality Forum Appoints Planetree International President to Board of Directors to Help Improve Patient-Centered Quality of Care for US Health System

As the President of Planetree, a nonprofit organization that partners with health centers around the world to humanize healthcare, Dr. Frampton has been an integral contributor on several National Quality Forum teams. She has served on and chaired multiple committees and task forces over a 10-year span.

"Planetree is recognized as a leader in representing the voices of patients, and able to contribute an essential perspective to healthcare quality improvement efforts," Dr. Frampton said. "It is an honor to be selected to help create an action plan for measurable health improvements that will benefit every person."

A medical anthropologist by training, Frampton is an accomplished thought leader on culture change, consumerism and the patient experience. In 2009, she was named one of "20 People who Make Healthcare Better" by Health Leaders Magazine. She has authored numerous publications, including the three editions of Putting Patients First (Jossey-Bass 2004, 2008, 2013), and served as lead author on the National Academy of Medicine's Harnessing Evidence and Experience to Change Culture, released in early 2017.

Dr. Frampton is one of 7 new members joining NQF's Board of Directors. Members encompass diverse private and public healthcare leaders from across the nation. Board members represent a range of healthcare leaders from the public and private sectors. They include providers, purchasers, and consumers, as well as representatives from influential federal agencies, including Gopal Khanna, Director of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, George Sigounas, MS, PhD, Administrator for the Health Resources and Services Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Anne Schuchat, Acting Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and Seema Verma, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

"NQF has the unique ability to pull together the diverse voices necessary to provide the collective perspective to chart the path for improving the quality of care in our country. It is an honor to work with such a committed group of colleagues to advance a mission to improve healthcare outcomes for every person in every community," said newly appointed Chair of the Board of Directors, Jonathan B. Perlin, MD, PhD, MSHA, President, Clinical Services and Chief Medical Officer of Hospital Corporation of America.

About Planetree

Started by a patient in 1978, Planetree International is a global leader in person-centered care. To date, Planetree has partnered with more than 800 healthcare organizations across the continuum of care in 29 countries to implement person-centered quality improvement approaches. Learn more at www.planetree.org.

About National Quality Forum

The National Quality Forum (NQF) works with members of the healthcare community to drive measurable health improvements together. NQF is a not-for-profit, membership-based organization that gives all healthcare stakeholders a voice in advancing quality measures and improvement strategies that lead to better outcomes and greater value. Learn more at www.qualityforum.org.

