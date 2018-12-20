National Rail and Transit Firm Quandel Consultants Opens Washington, D.C. Office

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National rail and transit firm Quandel Consultants has opened an office in Washington, D.C., led by transportation executive Sandy Bushue. She is the former Acting and Deputy Administrator of the Federal Transit Administration and has served as Deputy Director of the Congressional National Commission on Intermodal Transportation.

Bushue, who has more than 25 years of experience in entrepreneurship, business development and government affairs, will identify national business development opportunities for Quandel, and also help the firm with strategic management initiatives. Quandel specializes in passenger and freight rail networks.

"Quandel Consultants is excited to welcome Sandy Bushue to our management team, to help the firm pursue projects in the areas of rail-transit planning and engineering," said Charlie Quandel, CEO of the firm. "Bushue's outstanding reputation and vast network will be a tremendous asset to Quandel's business development pursuits."

In the areas of entrepreneurship, Bushue has assisted in winning contracts for numerous clients, including a $2.5 billion rail car procurement for a rail manufacturer, a $4 million job that initiated a new office location for an engineering firm, and a $1.4 million contract for a freight rail company in the transit sector.

Bushue also has a proven track record in business development for large multi-national companies. She led a team of engineers and airport experts to bid and deliver the largest Siemens contract ever, at $1.5 billion, with the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

"Quandel Consultants is a highly talented and skilled rail-transit engineering firm," said Bushue. "With transportation becoming more of a national focus, the timing to open a Washington, D.C. office is perfect. Additionally, with the recent announcement of the selection of Northern Virginia for Amazon's second headquarters (HQ2), the Capitol region's transportation needs for expansion and improvement will be significant, and Quandel's expertise and experience will be needed. I am honored to be a part of the Quandel team."

About Quandel Consultants

Quandel Consultants has provided engineering solutions for the railroad and rail transit industry for four decades. Services provided by Quandel Consultants include program management, engineering, planning, operations analysis and construction management. Quandel Consultants has completed work for Departments of Transportation across the U.S., including Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Florida. http://www.quandelconsultants.com

CONTACT:

Anitra Schulte

anitra@strategy.ink

SOURCE Quandel Consultants

Related Links

www.quandelconsultants.com

