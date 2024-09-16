National Real Estate Brokerage REALTY OF AMERICA Announces Launch

Four industry titans come together to launch Realty of America. Virtual brokerage invests in agents through technology, training, culture, and an innovative compensation structure.

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ROA (Realty of America), a new national residential real estate brokerage, is proud to announce its official launch at the prestigious L'ATTITUDE event in San Diego. The founding team is composed of four accomplished real estate leaders and their shared vision for leveling up what a real estate company can be. ROA will deliver a comprehensive technology suite, wealth-generating compensation plans that include revenue sharing and equity, and a focus on an inclusive culture and local community building.

The company's founders—Eddie Garcia (Chief Executive Officer), Mark Dimas (President), Erinn Nobel (Chief Culture Officer), and Dr. Peter Nobel (Chief Operating Officer)—are combining their complementary areas of expertise and decades of experience to expand ROA nationwide.

New real estate brokerage ROA will launch in 23 markets, with 2000+ agents who represent over 5 billion in sales volume. Post this

ROA will launch in 23 markets, with 2000+ agents who represent over 5 billion in sales volume, making the virtual brokerage a significant player in the industry from day 1. The launch numbers are big, but that's just how this diverse team of founders operates.

Eddie Garcia (Realty of Chicago) and Mark Dimas (Mark Dimas Properties) are self-made success stories, having built their respective brokerages from the ground up into multi-billion-dollar enterprises across the greater Chicago and Houston markets. Peter and Erinn Nobel bring their knowledge of scaling operations and implementing the technology to support such, playing key roles in the scaling of eXp Realty and Real Brokerage, both publicly traded companies. Garcia and Dimas's ability to attract agents coupled with the Nobel's success in building supportive technical operations for supporting such positions ROA for success.

"The strength of ROA lies in our belief that when we uplift our agents, we uplift the communities they serve. We're not just in the business of selling homes; we're in the business of building long-term relationships and helping agents create lasting legacies in their neighborhoods, knowing that their success is our success." said Eddie Garcia.

"For us, culture isn't just a buzzword—it's the foundation of how we operate. We're committed to building a people-first company where agents feel they belong and have the resources to succeed in both their personal and professional lives." said Erinn Nobel.

ROA aims to set a new standard in residential real estate, blending operational excellence with a passion for agent personal and professional growth. The company's innovative business model and experienced leadership team stand to make ROA a trailblazer in the real estate industry.

About ROA

ROA is a nationwide real estate brokerage founded on the principles of agent empowerment, community, and innovation. Built by industry leaders with a shared vision for success, ROA redefines the real estate experience by equipping agents with top-tier resources, technology, and support. Our unique agent-first model allows real estate professionals to thrive in an environment that promotes growth, collaboration, and inclusivity. With a commitment to fostering long-term success, ROA ensures that every agent has the tools to excel while focusing on community building and service excellence across the country.

SOURCE Realty of America