National Real Estate Investors Association Designates CamaPlan as Preferred Provider for Member Support with Self-Directed Individual Retirement Accounts and 401Ks

AMBLER, Pa., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Real Estate Investors Association (National REIA), the only non-profit organization serving and empowering independent investors across the country, has named CamaPlan, a national leader in educating and supporting clients on self-directed retirement accounts, as the association's preferred provider.

While National REIA and CamaPlan have collaborated for the benefit of local REIA chapters for some 20 years, the new strategic partnership formalizes the relationship between the two organizations, giving members exclusive access to CamaPlan's deep portfolio of educational resources and customer service. "This is a partnership designed to support the individual investment goals of our members," said Charles Tassell, Chief Operating Officer, National REIA. "CamaPlan's expertise can help our members leverage their self-directed retirement accounts (IRAs and 401Ks) to invest in real estate, essentially generating tax-free or tax-deferred income and raising their rate of return. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to empower real estate professionals across the United States," he said.

Self-directed IRAs and 401Ks allow individuals to invest in a wide range of assets beyond traditional stocks and bonds, including real estate, private equity, and more. CamaPlan offers various self-directed services, including account setup, administration, and ongoing support. With a focus on education and customer service, CamaPlan is a resource that investors can draw on to help make informed decisions and confidently navigate the complexities of self-directed investing. CamaPlan resources include its Cama Academy which provides video training, live training sessions, and educational webinars, as well as access to expert advisors and collaboration with local REIA clubs to enhance membership engagement and profitability.

"We are excited to join forces with National REIA," said Carl Fischer, Co-Founding Principal at CamaPlan. "Education and collaboration are the cornerstones of success in real estate investing, and we've seen how, armed with that knowledge, real estate investments can be key components to self-directed IRAs and 401Ks that build wealth and secure financial futures. We are pleased to share our knowledge with National REIA members and to help them unlock the full potential of their holdings."

According to REIA member Marc Halpern, the formalized relationship between National REIA and CamaPlan is a combination of two best-in-class organizations. "In seeking the highest quality education to help people at all levels of investing achieve their goals for true financial freedom, I have chosen National REIA and CamaPlan for years," he said. "I have seen first-hand how this caliber of technical, investor education can literally change people's lives for the better."

To learn more about becoming a member of a local REIA chapter and to access CamaPlan services, visit https://www.iraasset.app/nationalreia.

About National Real Estate Investors Association

The National Real Estate Investors Association is a 501 (c) 6 trade association. We are a federation made up of local associations or investment clubs throughout the United States. We represent local investor associations, property owner associations, apartment associations, and landlord associations on a national scale. Together we represent the interests of approximately 40,000 members across the U.S. As such, we are the largest broad-based organization dedicated to the individual investor.

About CamaPlan

CamaPlan is a leading self-directed retirement account provider that empowers individuals to take control of their retirement investments. With nearly two decades of experience, CamaPlan offers a wide range of self-directed retirement account options, including IRAs, 401(k)s, and HSAs, allowing investors to diversify their portfolios with alternative investments such as real estate, private equity, and more.

