National Realty Investment Advisors (NRIA) Launches Community Initiative Division

SECAUCUS, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Realty Investment Advisors ( NRIA ), a leading developer in luxury real estate on the east coast, today announced the formal launch of its Corporate Community Outreach (CCO) Division which supports the local communities where NRIA has a presence. The main focus of the new division is to give back to the communities where NRIA is developing. Through the NRIA CCD Division, the company collaborates with local nonprofits, individual community members and civic entities. This ranges from donating to critical community needs to participating in charitable activations that support and uplift local residents. From education fundraisers to art contributions, NRIA plans to find unique ways to give back in impactful and meaningful ways.

"It is our aim that this newly established CCO branch of NRIA will allow us to continue to establish a positive and consistent presence within the neighborhoods that which our real estate communities are located," said Glenn La Mattina, Senior VP of Operations at NRIA. "By being an active and contributing member of our communities, it is our commitment to embrace our responsibility in ensuring we make a long-lasting, positive impact."

The NRIA team is actively giving back to communities such as Palm Beach County, FL and Guttenberg, NJ. In Palm Beach County, NRIA has multiple residential real estate developments in progress, including Gulf Stream Views. Last month, for example, the company recognized a deserving community member in Delray Beach, Madame Gray, with a needed donation toward her charitable work to support underprivileged children both locally and in the organization's orphanage in Haiti.

In Edison, NJ, NRIA has assisted in the open of a drive-through COVID-19 testing center. Additionally, in Guttenberg, NJ, NRIA is sponsoring an art contest for the local artist's community, in which one artist has the opportunity to display their works in the form of a mural on one of NRIA's new projects.

NRIA welcomes inquiries for collaborations from local communities for which it serves. For more information about NRIA, visit www.nria.net.

Founded in 2006, NRIA has grown to be one of the nation's leading specialists in institutional-caliber private real estate investment management with over $1.25B AUM, focusing on luxury townhome, condominium and multifamily acquisition and developing in many supply constrained, high barrier-to-entry markets along the east coast.

