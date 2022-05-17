National Recognition as 'Top Producers' for Three from First Community Mortgage

Middle Tennessee-based national mortgage firm home to Billy M. Harter, Greg Janicki and Claudia Rios, whose work is recognized by National Mortgage Professional and Mortgage Women Magazine

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Community Mortgage's Billy M. Harter, Greg Janicki and Claudia Rios have been recognized as Top Originators 2022 by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) Magazine. In addition, Rios also has been recognized as a Top Female Originator by Mortgage Women Magazine. Rankings by both publications are based on production volume during the prior year.

Greg Janicki - First Community Mortgage Claudia Rios - First Community Mortgage

"Customers consistently tell us that Billy, Greg and Claudia are experts who make take care to address individual lending needs and goals, doing so in ways that demonstrate professionalism, great communication and above-and-beyond care," says Dan Smith, President of FCM. "So, it's no surprise that a growing base of satisfied customers and referrals have earned them this recognition."

In 2021 Harter, Janicki, and Rios each surpassed $50 million in total volume for both purchases and refinances.

Harter is a Vice President based in Murfreesboro. He has been in the financial industry for 15 years, closing over half a billion in mortgage loans, and has been recognized and received awards every year since 2008 by the Nashville Mortgage Bankers Association for loan production.

Janicki partners with his wife Michelle and together the Johns Creek, Georgia-based team has over 50+ years' experience in the mortgage industry. Through a "Clients for Life" approach, they have established a base of loyal clients and Realtor referral partners.

Rios, a Senior Loan Officer based in FCM's Cool Springs office in Franklin, was named last year to the annual Top 250 Latino Mortgage Originators Report recognizing the top producing Latino mortgage pros across the U.S. In addition to serving Middle Tennessee, Rios now serves customers in the Knoxville area and in Atlanta.

NMP Magazine is the source for top originators, providing industry leadership, resources for professional development, and more. Mortgage Women Magazine provides stories and actionable information told from the unique perspective of women fueling the growth of the mortgage world.

First Community Mortgage, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Community Bank of Tennessee, and includes Wholesale, Correspondent and Retail divisions. FCM is a FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA seller/servicer and offers mortgage solutions to consumers and financial institutions. It funded nearly $3.5 billion in home loans in 2021 and has been the winner of several "best places to work" awards over the past year. First Community Mortgage is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS ID 629700.

Harter (NMLS # 659299) can be reached at 615-300-4569 or

Billy.M.H[email protected].

Janicki (NMLS# 960123) can be reached at 770-880-2680 or

[email protected].

Rios (NMLS# 439473) can be reached at 615-495-4456 or [email protected].

Media inquiries

B. Andrew (Drew) Plant

[email protected]

678-637-5532

First Community Mortgage

Megan Chastain, VP of Marketing

[email protected]

731-610-1504

SOURCE First Community Mortgage