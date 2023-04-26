National Report: 88 Israeli-Founded Unicorns Now Have U.S. Headquarters

The 88 companies have combined to create 61,858 direct jobs worldwide

MIAMI, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is now home to 88 privately held, Israeli-founded companies that have reached or surpassed a $1 billion valuation, according to the United States – Israel Business Alliance. Each of these unicorns has at least one Israeli founder and its global or regional headquarters in the United States. The total number of Israeli-founded unicorns marks a 10% jump from last May.

"The rising number of Israeli-founded unicorns in the United States is a testament to the strategic value that this market continues to offer Israeli entrepreneurs," USIBA president Aaron Kaplowitz said. "In recent years, there's been better product-market fit between Israeli technological solutions and American enterprise challenges."

Israeli-founded unicorn headquarters are now based in 11 states. Tweet this

The 88 Israeli-founded unicorns are the most ever to operate concurrently in the United States, up from 80 last May. The 11 states with Israeli-founded unicorn headquarters – also a record – are: California (35), New York (30), Massachusetts (10), Illinois (3), New Jersey (3), Florida (2), Georgia (1), Minnesota (1), Oregon (1), Texas (1), and Washington (1).

"States are competing harder than ever for Israeli know-how," Kaplowitz said. "Governors are well-aware that attracting Israeli tech companies can strengthen their respective state's reputation as a tech hub, boost the local innovation ecosystem, and position their communities for economic growth."

According to recent trends, Israeli founders are discovering more U.S. markets. In 2022, Israeli-founded unicorns headquartered in nine states. This year, Georgia and Minnesota joined the fray. Landa, a 3D printing innovator, has its U.S. headquarters in Atlanta. NextSilicon, a semiconductor processing company, relocated from Texas to Minneapolis.

Based on research and analysis, USIBA estimates that these 88 unicorns have combined to create 61,858 direct jobs worldwide. The average number of direct jobs created worldwide by each company is 703. Armis, a cybersecurity unicorn based in San Francisco, is the largest employer, with some 5,000 direct jobs created.

The estimated total valuation for all 88 unicorns amounts to $233.7 billion. That puts the average value for these Israeli-founded unicorns at $2.66 billion, down from a $2.79 billion average last May. Rapyd, located in California, remains at the top of the list with a $15 billion valuation, followed by Deel ($12 billion), Gusto ($10 billion), Wiz ($10 billion), and Navan ($9.2 billion).

The Israeli-founded unicorn cohort in the U.S. has not been immune to the global economic downturn. Investments have slowed dramatically and many of the companies have announced layoffs in recent months. Liquidity Group, headquartered in Manhattan, is the only Israeli-founded unicorn in the U.S. to cross the billion-dollar threshold so far in 2023. By way of comparison, 14 current Israeli-founded unicorns achieved their billion-dollar or greater valuation in 2020; 38 reached the milestone in 2021; and 21 did so in 2022.

Israeli-Founded Unicorns Based in the United States

Company State Valuation Jobs Created Solution AppsFlyer CA $2,000,000,000 1,640 Mobile marketing analytics Aqua Security MA $1,000,000,000 632 Cloud native security Armis CA $3,500,000,000 5,000 Agentless device security At-Bay CA $1,350,000,000 287 Cyber insurance Augury NY $1,000,000,000 402 Machine health diagnostics Axonius NY $2,600,000,000 700 Cybersecurity asset management BigID NY $1,200,000,000 551 Data privacy & protection BigPanda CA $1,200,000,000 345 IT software solution Bringg IL $1,000,000,000 310 Delivery logistics Capitolis NY $1,600,000,000 143 Tech for global capital markets Cato Networks CA $2,500,000,000 696 SaaS platform Cheq NY $1,000,000,000 292 Go-to-market security Claroty NY $1,950,000,000 480 Industrial cybersecurity Cloudinary CA $2,000,000,000 484 Media experience platform Cybereason MA $400,000,000 1,250 Cyber detection & response Deel CA $12,000,000,000 2,464 Payroll and compliance Dremio CA $2,000,000,000 371 Big data curation DriveNets NJ $2,500,000,000 371 Telecommunications service provider Earnix MA $1,100,000,000 341 Critical systems for banks & insurers eToro NJ $3,500,000,000 2,357 Social trading and multi-asset brokerage Exabeam CA $2,400,000,000 724 Security automation Fabric NY $1,000,000,000 485 Micro-fulfillment tech Fireblocks NY $8,000,000,000 570 Digital assets platform Firebolt CA $1,400,000,000 154 Data warehousing Flow FL $1,000,000,000 62 Residential real estate Formlabs MA $2,000,000,000 861 3D printing & manufacturing Forter NY $3,000,000,000 627 Fraud detection for retailers Fundbox CA $1,100,000,000 275 Cash flow optimization Gong CA $7,250,000,000 1,458 Revenue intelligence Gusto CA $10,000,000,000 2,424 Payroll, benefits, and HR Hailo CA $1,100,000,000 217 AI chipmaker Hibob NY $2,450,000,000 738 HR tech HoneyBook CA $2,500,000,000 200 Workflow platform Houzz CA $4,000,000,000 1,664 Home design and decorating Immunai NY $1,000,000,000 139 Hi-Res profiling of immune system Infinidat MA $1,600,000,000 485 Data storage Insightec FL $1,600,000,000 419 Focused ultrasound equipment Island TX $1,300,000,000 182 Secure browser for enterprise K Health NY $1,500,000,000 397 Telemedicine Landa GA $1,800,000,000 433 Digital printing & nanotech Lightricks IL $1,800,000,000 564 Video & Image editing apps Liquidity Group NY $1,400,000,000 111 Late-stage financing Lusha MA $1,500,000,000 319 B2B sales & marketing Melio NY $4,000,000,000 606 Accounts payable tool Minute Media NY $1,000,000,000 372 Digital platform and content Monte Carlo CA $1,600,000,000 199 Data monitoring Navan CA $9,200,000,000 3,000 Corporate travel management NEXT Insurance CA $4,000,000,000 800 Insurance for small businesses NextSilicon MN $1,500,000,000 203 Semiconductor processing Noname Security CA $1,000,000,000 386 API security Oosto NY $1,000,000,000 157 Facial recognition OpenWeb NY $1,500,000,000 330 Online community engagement Optibus NY $1,300,000,000 381 Mass transit operations platform Orca Security OR $1,800,000,000 462 Cybersecurity for cloud OrCam NY $1,000,000,000 294 Device for visually impaired OwnBackup NJ $3,350,000,000 850 Data management & analytics Papaya Global NY $3,700,000,000 767 Workforce management Pentera MA $1,000,000,000 262 Cyber penetration tests Perimeter 81 NY $1,000,000,000 250 Network security Placer.ai CA $1,000,000,000 598 Foot traffic analytics RapidAPI CA $1,000,000,000 115 API marketplace Rapyd CA $15,000,000,000 850 Payments platform Redis Labs CA $2,000,000,000 891 Database management Salt Security CA $1,500,000,000 204 API security Sisense NY $1,000,000,000 732 Business analytics Snyk MA $7,400,000,000 1,065 Platform for securing code SpotOn CA $3,600,000,000 2,526 Restaurant & retail payment StoreDot CA $1,500,000,000 128 Advanced batteries Sunbit CA $1,100,000,000 480 Buy now, pay later Tanium WA $9,000,000,000 1,953 Endpoint management & protection Tipalti CA $8,300,000,000 1,024 Accounts payable Transmit Security MA $2,700,000,000 379 Passwordless authentication TravelPerk MA $1,300,000,000 1,151 Business travel platform Trax CA $2,250,000,000 824 Retail analytics Tripledot Studios CA $1,400,000,000 400 Mobile games studio Unit NY $1,200,000,000 159 Financial services platform Vast Data NY $3,700,000,000 500 Storage software Vayyar Imaging IL $1,000,000,000 330 4D imaging radar sensors Veev CA $1,000,000,000 255 Home-building tech Veho NY $1,500,000,000 547 Last mile delivery Verbit NY $2,000,000,000 1,000 Transcription & caption platform Vesttoo NY $1,000,000,000 135 Insurance risk transfer platform Via NY $3,500,000,000 1,200 On-demand transit & software Visby Medical CA $1,100,000,000 249 PCR-based diagnostics Viz.ai CA $1,200,000,000 403 AI disease detection & care Wiliot CA $1,000,000,000 165 IoT Platform Wiz NY $10,000,000,000 833 Cybersecurity for cloud Yotpo NY $1,400,000,000 819 E-commerce marketing

Cybereason, a Boston-based cyber detection and response company, recently took in a $100 million investment from SoftBank, based on an estimated $400 million valuation – down from a $2.8 billion valuation it notched in 2021. In July, New Jersey-based cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy amid the industry's extreme volatility. According to USIBA research, in accordance with lower valuations that have spread across the global tech economy, roughly 55 percent of the U.S.-based Israeli-founded unicorns could raise at a $1 billion or greater valuation today.

"The days of unicorn valuations derived from overly generous revenue multiples are behind us," Kaplowitz said. "Amid recession concerns, investors are returning to pre-pandemic standards, considering annual recurring revenue numbers more carefully, and investing in companies that have proven they can execute."

According to Kaplowitz, while the global economic uncertainty does shed light on the dearth of newly minted Israeli-founded unicorns in 2023, it also helps explain why there are so many total unicorns at one time.

"Late-stage companies are no longer rushing to claim stock tickers," Kaplowitz said. "They would rather optimize efficiencies and go public when the market environment is more favorable."

Indeed, from USIBA's inaugural national unicorn report, published last May, only two Israeli-founded unicorns with U.S. headquarters – Selina and Pagaya – have gone public.

Since last April, the U.S. has added 15 Israeli-founded unicorns. Each of these companies either reached the billion-dollar valuation milestone or had already achieved unicorn status abroad and established a U.S. headquarters.

The companies' valuations and direct jobs creation figures mentioned in this report are estimates based on data resources, publicly available information, and conversations with executives and industry analysts. The estimates do not necessarily reflect the most current values.

About the United States – Israel Business Alliance The mission of the United States – Israel Business Alliance is to strengthen the economic relationship between individual states and Israel. Learn more about the impact Israeli-founded companies are having on local communities at www.usisrael.co.

SOURCE United States - Israel Business Alliance