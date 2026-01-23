National Research and Innovation Agency of the Republic of Indonesia Proposes a Framework for Effective Nationwide Seagrass Data Collection

JAKARTA PUSAT, Indonesia, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagrass meadows play a crucial role in the marine ecosystem by supporting food security, biodiversity, and climate mitigation. In recent decades, however, seagrass ecosystems have been under significant pressure worldwide, experiencing widespread decline. Anthropogenic pressures, such as dredging, land reclamation, water pollution, oil spills, disposal of heated water, and inorganic solids from upstream watersheds are some of the factors responsible for this degradation.

A multi-stakeholder collaboration-based framework to overcome seagrass data collection challenges

To protect the seagrass meadows effectively, standardized data collection and mapping are required. Such standardization supports the development of local, regional, and national management programs. However, seagrass data collection in Indonesia remains fragmented. Inconsistent methodologies, inadequate funding, and weak coordination have resulted in datasets that are scattered across multiple stakeholders, making them unsuitable for comprehensive mapping. Without standardization, national initiatives like the one-map policy run the risk of duplication of effort and underutilization of existing data.

Recently, researchers from Indonesia, led by Dr. Nurul Dhewani Mirah Sjafrie from the National Research and Innovation Agency of Republic Indonesia conducted a case study in which seagrass data collection was implemented via a multi-stakeholder collaboration. Elaborating on this approach, Dr. Sjafrie says, "Even though field surveys and remote sensing are conventionally used for seagrass data collection, there is an urgent need for standardization. We wanted to see if this new framework could help resolve the issues regarding persistent variability. Their research was published in the journal Ocean and Coastal Management on October 18, 2025.

The framework primarily addresses challenges related to limited financial support and a lack of standardized field and mapping data. Four main strategies were developed: establishing a national partnership for seagrass mapping, standardizing data collection guidelines, identifying data collectors through surveys, and conducting capacity-building workshops to train collectors in seagrass data collection and carbon estimation. This approach enabled the collection of a clean, unified dataset from multiple sources, producing highly consistent and structured data suitable for nationwide mapping. The standardized guidelines improved data quality and strengthened coordination among stakeholders.

By strengthening the evidence base for seagrass-dependent fisheries and coastal ecosystems, this study supports efforts to meet United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 2 (Zero Hunger) and SDG 13 (Climate Action). Moreover, the proposed framework contributes to sustainable food systems and climate change mitigation through improved monitoring of blue carbon ecosystems. Dr. Sjafrie says, "Studies like this are important for ecosystem conservation. This will not only enable the reduction of global emissions but also support the cause of food safety and biodiversity maintenance."

Reference

DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ocecoaman.2025.107968

Media Contact:

Dr Nurul Dhewani Mirah Sjafrie

+917559059538

[email protected]

SOURCE National Research and Innovation Agency of Republic Indonesia, Indonesia