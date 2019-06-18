National Research Group (NRG) Extends Global Presence In Next Phase Of Global Expansion

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Research Group (NRG), a leading global insights and strategy firm with 40 years of media, technology and entertainment expertise, announced today that it is opening its first Asia-Pacific (APAC) office in Singapore this June.

With a deep heritage in storytelling, NRG is known as a pioneer in the Hollywood research industry. Over the last four decades, NRG has become an essential resource for creators, marketers and innovators to connect their content, product and brand stories with consumers everywhere on every screen. Today, NRG tackles big strategic challenges for clients at the confluence of content, culture and technology.

By expanding its presence into Asia, NRG enters at an exciting inflection point for a fast-changing industry. As streaming services are supplanting more traditional forms of entertainment, industry leaders are increasingly turning their attention to the rapid growth potential of the APAC market. APAC over-the-top TV episode and movie revenues are forecast to reach $48 billion by 2024, more than double the $21 billion recorded in 20181. NRG is working with entertainment leaders to speak with consumers in more than 30 countries, fielding over two million surveys annually.

For decades, NRG has conducted both quantitative and qualitative entertainment research in Japan, South Korea, and China, in addition to more recent experience in India, Thailand, and the Philippines. By providing greater availability and coverage through a continuous on-the-ground presence, NRG can deepen the level of service and insight it provides to local storytellers.

Spearheading the launch of this initiative is Harry Ponsonby, Vice President, and Dianne Kamin, Vice President, combining over twenty-five years of market-leading qualitative and quantitative research experience. Ponsonby joins from NRG's London office, where he brings expertise in creative qualitative research across global markets. Kamin joins from NRG's Los Angeles headquarters, where she advises content creators on strategic marketing and positioning initiatives. The APAC team will introduce NRG's proprietary approaches of working across the entire content, creation and distribution lifecycle.

"Our expanded presence will accelerate NRG's global expansion – enabling us to develop innovative, locally tailored methods and approaches that can best support our clients' growth. We are excited to hit the ground running with the complementary leadership duo of Harry and Dianne, and partner even deeper with all of our clients," says Jon Penn, CEO of NRG.

NRG's APAC leaders

Harry Ponsonby, Vice President

With a background in film and TV production, Harry has over 14 years of agency experience consulting with producers, distributors and exhibitors to understand audience appetites globally, optimize content, and guide marketing strategy at every stage from script and concept development through to post-release strategies. Harry is an experienced moderator specialized in qualitative and face-to-face methodologies, but with a strong understanding of quantitative approaches and combined methodologies as well as multi-stage research. Responsible for global custom business out of our London office, and with in-market experience across 6 continents, Harry will be central to growing and building on NRG's business in the APAC region.

Dianne Kamin, Vice President

Dianne has spent the past ten years focusing on custom strategic entertainment research that helps studios, networks and streaming media position their content for a global audience. She works on both quantitative and qualitative work around the world and is passionate about using research to create stories and insights. Previously, Dianne was based in the Los Angeles office where she worked directly with all the major studios to guide their marketing strategy for global content.

