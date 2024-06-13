National Research Study on Growth, Development, and Mental Health Needs in Schools Reveals Challenges, Insights, and Opportunities

Provider shortages have driven classrooms to a breaking point. Over 60% of superintendents are concerned about educator workload and well-being.

Some schools miss over 50% of Individualized Education Program (IEP) sessions, putting increased pressure on educators and compromising critical support for students

Parents, superintendents, and educators alike support innovation such as virtual care. 85% of parents were likely to use virtual support for IEP needs.

DENVER, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Across America, 12-20% of children and adolescents face growth, development, and mental health challenges that are supported by federally mandated, school-based Individualized Education Programs (IEPs) under the Individual Disabilities in Education Act (IDEA).

A new research study by Huddle Up, titled " Inside IEP - Actionable Insights and Innovations for Student Support ," surveyed a random sample of over 721 educators, superintendents, and parents, sought to understand the current state of IEP programs and the potential for innovative solutions.

The research study's findings highlight the startling impact of IEP provider staffing scarcity on IDEA compliance and classroom well-being. The study also revealed opportunities to address these challenges at scale and transform the quality of care through comprehensive virtual services and parent engagement in IEP programs.

Key findings at a glance

Shortages of high-quality providers result in compliance and classroom challenges

40% of schools report missing a quarter of their IEP sessions each month.

A third of schools in urban areas report students missing 50% of their IEP sessions monthly.

66% percent of superintendents are very or extremely concerned about how this impacts educator workload, and 62% are concerned about the impact on educator well-being.

Stakeholders have already begun to embrace innovation

78% percent of superintendents who tried virtual services for student mental health reported satisfaction

85% percent of parents said they were likely or extremely likely to use virtual providers for their child's IEP needs.

Parental involvement and team-based care are key opportunities to improve IEP programs

Half of parents and guardians do not have transparency into their child's progress on IEP goals, nor do providers often work with them on IEP goals

59% percent of superintendents identify inadequate parental support and involvement as a significant or high barrier to providing more effective mental health resources.

81% percent of educators highlight the potential for improved job satisfaction through collaboration with an extended team.

"The shortage of IEP providers, and the lack of parent involvement in care, has significant implications for the mental health and development of students, and the workload of classroom educators that are already stretched too thin," said Dr. Omar Dawood, CEO and Board Member at Huddle Up, "Comprehensive, high-quality, consistent support is crucial for success. Engaging parents in this care model can transform student outcomes."

