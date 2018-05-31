National Research Will Accelerate Tech Start-Ups Learning

Thought leaders in entrepreneurship research and venture acceleration lead The Tech Startup Readiness Research Project , including Marvel; Donald F. Kuratko (Dr. K), Jack M. Gill Chair of Entrepreneurship, Professor of Entrepreneurship, Executive & Academic Director of Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation, and Director, Entrepreneurial Innovation Academy; Karl R. LaPan, President & CEO, The NIIC; and Mark S. Long, Director of Incubation Services, University of Florida.

"At Indiana University, we are committed to remain leaders in entrepreneurship research. Incubators play such an important role in entrepreneurial startups development. We believe it is critical to research deeper questions that impact the eventual performance of new ventures. This all-star team has been assembled to delve into this project," said Kuratko.

"For eighteen years, The NIIC's approach aligns the key pillars of capital, talent, workspaces, and networks to accelerate growth of the entrepreneur and their venture. Through this innovative research, we can better understand and improve the conditions for venture success," said LaPan.

This research will provide actionable advice about how tech founders can accelerate venture growth and attract employee talent by examining founder coachability, venture performance outcomes and gaining commitment from initial employees.

"UF incubators receive many applications from startup companies each year. A primary factor we look for in the management team or founding individual is coachability. This relates to a willingness to take advisement and direction. This research will help better identify specific characteristics of successful entrepreneurs," said Long.

Data collection begins September 2018 and IRB approval are ongoing. "We are working with leading technology incubation professionals to identify founders and provide best practices," said Marvel. To nominate an outstanding incubation professional who works with founders of tech startups, contact Marvel.

Media contact: Tammy Allen, Director, Marketing & Programs, The NIIC

About Ball State University Entrepreneurship Center

About Indiana University Kelley School of Business Johnson Center for Entrepreneurship & Innovation

About University of Florida-UF INNOVATE: The Hub | Sid Martin Biotech

About The NIIC

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-research-will-accelerate-tech-start-ups-learning-300657779.html

SOURCE Northeast Indiana Innovation Center

Related Links

https://theniic.org/

