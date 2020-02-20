National Researcher Dr. Lynn Disney Joins FEI Systems as Lead Statistician

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynn D. Disney, PhD, JD, MPH has joined FEI Systems to lead the organization's epidemiological, statistical and analytical research efforts. Dr. Disney brings more than 30 years of experience in epidemiology and biostatistics, research design, outcomes research, statistical analysis and patient engagement to her new role as lead statistician. In this role, she will lead efforts to conduct complex statistical analyses of FEI's behavioral health products, including Web Infrastructure for Treatment Services (WITS), Data Warehouse and other databases, to develop statistical models, data visualization and dashboards, which will provide valuable and actionable feedback to states and counties about the populations they serve.

"We are proud to have a national leader with the stature of Dr. Disney join our team," said Shawn Hutton, VP of Behavioral Health Products at FEI Systems. "She will play an integral role in helping us achieve our mission of connecting every dimension of health and human services."

Dr. Disney's main area of focus will be FEI's behavioral health platforms, which capture client services data, including outcomes and costs for more than 35 states and counties, with data from 10,000 provider agencies. Dr. Disney's detailed analysis will help customers use their data to make more informed decisions about the services they provide.

FEI Systems is a leading provider of health-related IT solutions. Our clients include such Federal agencies as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), Health and Human Services (HHS), and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). FEI works with more than 40 state and local government clients, implementing behavioral health applications, electronic health record systems, and innovative alternatives to traditional fee-for-services Medicaid programs.

