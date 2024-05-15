National Restaurant Association Show: Javo Beverage Showcases Cold Brew Coffee Solutions for Restaurants at Booth #9821, May 18-21, 2024

VISTA, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Javo Beverage, a Florida Food Products' (FFP) portfolio company and a leading player in the cold brew coffee market, is helping restaurants capitalize on the sustained interest in the $1B cold brew coffee market at booth #9821 at The National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago, May 18 -21, 2024.

At their booth, show attendees can sample Javo's category-leading cold brew coffee, iced lattes, and espresso shakes, along with Javo's energy lemonades made with natural caffeine and L-theanine, and premium flavor iced teas.

Research from Datassential indicates that cold brew coffee has grown so rapidly on menus over the last ten years, that it will overtake iced coffee sales by 2027. "The menu penetration of cold brew is at its infancy, and the data and trends all point to a future where cold brew is not just an option but a necessity for restaurants looking to attract younger consumers and stay relevant in a crowded market," said Javo's newly appointed president Chris Johnson.

Johnson added that offering cold brew gives restaurants more leverage in the ongoing competition with coffee chains, and with just 12 percent market penetration, there is a tremendous runway for growth. "Coffee chains own the majority of the cold brew share today and if restaurants are not serving cold brew, then consumers will buy it somewhere else," Johnson said. "Those not incorporating cold brew coffee into their menu are missing out on a significant revenue stream and face the threat of losing customers."

Javo offers restaurants and food service operators an easy and efficient way to serve cold brew, and its patented extraction process ensures a superior sensory experience with every batch. Javo's cold brew concentrates are available in bag-in-box and hand-mix formats.

About Javo Beverage Company

Founded in 2001, Javo is an extraction company that uses a proprietary process to produce fresh, clean-labeled coffee, tea, and botanical extracts for the food and beverage industry. Javo's Master Extractors use clean ingredients to craft products for global and emerging brands. In addition to Javo-branded products, Javo offers private label and custom product development solutions. With production facilities in Vista, Calif., and Indianapolis, Ind., Javo products are Safe Quality Foods (SQF), QAI Organic, and kosher certified. For more information, on Javo or FPP, visit javofoodservice.com and floridafood.com.

