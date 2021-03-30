National Résumé-Writing Service Launches E-Commerce Platform

ROCKWALL, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Content Pro Resume Services, a provider of tailored résumés and other career development resources to job seekers nationwide, today announced the addition of a robust e-commerce platform to its website, ContentProResume.com.

The new platform enables job seekers to shop for services best suited for their needs and to schedule a strategy call with their own licensed writer or job coach directly from the site. Another newly added function is private accounts - providing each client a secure and permanent repository for every resource ordered.

The e-commerce platform can facilitate the purchase of any item from the company's menu of services:

Résumé Services: Professional résumés built from scratch and with content tailored to each client regardless of work history, experience level, field, or industry. Federal résumés and curriculum vitae are also available.

Additional Services: Cover letters, LinkedIn® profile development, thank you letters, career path coaching and interview preparation sessions. Professional editing for those to whom English is a second language (ESL) is also available.

"We're thrilled to give job seekers even more autonomy while shopping for career services," said Clint Mytych, the company's Founder and Chief Writer. "Up until this launch, completing an order and scheduling time with a writer or coach required multiple steps and direct contact with staff. Now, in keeping with our mission to be a career-journey guide, clients can take the next step with us at their own pace."

Additionally, a client's account gives them full control of rescheduling their appointment, uploading additional documents, submitting questions to the company and more.

The path to career success begins with an exceptional résumé. Job seekers everywhere are invited to visit ContentProResume.com to shop an array of resources.

About Content Pro Resume Services LLC

Content Pro Resume Services is a Dallas/Fort Worth-based career development company providing tailored résumés, cover letters, LinkedIn® profiles, curriculum vitae, federal résumés, career coaching and other resources to help people excel on their career journey. Content Pro fosters a truly collaborative workflow that enables its writers to develop content as unique as each client. The purchase of nearly every service includes a strategy call between the client and a certified writer or coach. Clients range from recent college graduates to executives with decades in their respective fields, and from every industry.

