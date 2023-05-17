National Retail Federation Report Highlights Urgent Need for DensityUSA Security Fogging System

ST. LOUIS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a recent National Retail Federation report on organized retail crime, DensityUSA President & COO, Mike Egel, released the following statement outlining how DensityUSA's revolutionary security fogging system can help business owners across America protect their inventory, facility, and employees.

"More and more retailers are concerned about the damaging impact of organized retail crime. DensityUSA's security foggers provide business owners with the best tool they need to fight back against this damaging crime wave," said Egel. "Unlike audible alarms that give criminals time to act before law enforcement arrives, our security foggers are an immediate threat deterrent, preventing criminals from seeing what they want to steal and deterring the crime before it happens. Typically, a standard burglar alarm stops theft 17% of the time. Adding our Security Fogger raises it to about 97% of the time."

According to NRF, about 70% of retailers believe the threat of Organized Retail Crime (ORC) has increased during the past five years. Additionally, several loss prevention executives and retail industry stakeholders noted that ORC had become more prevalent since 2020. 

"It's clear a better solution is needed to keep businesses safe in 2023. That solution is DensityUSA," added Egel. "We are already partnering with distributors and looking to add new distributors across the United States to implement this system."

Founded in in 2021, DensityUSA provides the fastest, most efficient fog deployment system available to business owners in the U.S. The foggers create a near zero-visibility environment in seconds, ensuring that intruders can't steal what they can't see.

For more information on DensityUSA, please visit www.densityusa.com.

BACKGROUND:

DensityUSA is a security fog company based in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides industry-leading, anti-intrusion solutions for clients across the United States. By delivering cutting edge, unparalleled, dense, dry-fog solutions, DensityUSA helps secure what matters most.

While many potential thieves are accustomed to traditional security systems and have learned how to evade them, DensityUSA can deter crime before it happens. "Once activated, DensityUSA's system creates a dense fog with near-zero visibility conditions in just seconds, with zero residue to clean up."

DensityUSA's "ActiveCloud" integration allows the system to be managed remotely - including monitoring, arming, and activating the system. The system can sync directly with existing alarm systems to provide a safe, 24/7 solution.

"You can't steal what you can't see!"

