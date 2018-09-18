National Retail Properties, Inc. Announces Redemption Of 5.500% Notes Due 2021

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE :NNN ) (the "Company") today announced that it is notifying holders of its 5.500% Notes due 2021 ("Notes") that the Company will redeem all outstanding Notes on October 19, 2018. The Notes will be redeemed in cash at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount of Notes being redeemed, plus a Make-Whole Amount of $18,240,000, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, October 19, 2018. As of September 19, 2018, approximately $300 million aggregate principal amount of Notes remained outstanding.

The notice of redemption containing the information required by the terms of the indenture governing the Notes was sent to registered holders of the Notes on September 19, 2018. U.S. Bank National Association will act as the paying agent for redeemed Notes.

National Retail Properties, Inc. invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned 2,846 properties in 48 states with an aggregate gross leasable area of approximately 29.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.5 years.

