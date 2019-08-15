National Retail Properties, Inc. Declares Dividends For Its 5.70% Series E Preferred And 5.20% Series F Preferred Stocks

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE: NNN), a real estate investment trust, declared a cash dividend on its 5.70% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of 35.625 cents per depositary share payable September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019.  The Board also declared a cash dividend on its 5.20% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of 32.5 cents per depositary share payable September 16, 2019, to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases.  As of June 30, 2019, the company owned 3,043 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.1 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.  For more information on the company, visit www.nnnreit.com.

