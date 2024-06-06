National Retail Solutions (NRS) Levels the Playing Field for Independent Retailers with Affordable Ecommerce and Free Delivery Services

Online ordering with POS-linked store Website and Shopping App, with home delivery service through DoorDash, Uber, Point Pickup, and Relay

NEWARK, N.J., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National Retail Solutions (NRS), a champion for independent retailers, introduces affordable tools designed to level the playing field in today's competitive market. NRS Ecommerce, BOSS Club Loyalty Solutions, and a first-of-its-kind free delivery service equip small businesses with the resources to thrive in the digital age without breaking the bank.

NRS Ecommerce

The service, which has been growing due to its cost efficiency to retailers and success in helping independent convenience stores and bodegas, is an add-on service available for NRS point-of-sale customers. This comprehensive solution is designed to help independent retailers stay competitive in today's rapidly evolving market landscape.

NRS Ecommerce offers retailers an all-inclusive solution at an affordable price, providing:

BOSS Local Shopping App : Retailers in the NRS Ecommerce program can now enhance their digital presence by offering customers the convenience of online shopping from a single platform. The NRS Delivery Network is a powerful network of delivery partners that NRS has brought together to provide the same benefits as larger competition at significantly reduced delivery costs for retailers. Through the NRS Delivery Network and the BOSS Local Shopping App, NRS is able to provide zero-cost delivery to merchants regardless of how many deliveries they fulfill. Unlike other solutions that charge retailers up to 30% per order, NRS empowers retailers to offer more cost-effective deliveries to their customers.

: Retailers in the NRS Ecommerce program can now enhance their digital presence by offering customers the convenience of online shopping from a single platform. The NRS Delivery Network is a powerful network of delivery partners that NRS has brought together to provide the same benefits as larger competition at significantly reduced delivery costs for retailers. Through the NRS Delivery Network and the BOSS Local Shopping App, NRS is able to provide zero-cost delivery to merchants regardless of how many deliveries they fulfill. Unlike other solutions that charge retailers up to 30% per order, NRS empowers retailers to offer more cost-effective deliveries to their customers. Customized Retail Website : Retailers are provided a mobile-friendly, branded website that seamlessly connects to their POS system for order alerts and seamless, synchronized inventory management. Whether ordering on the shopping app or the website, customers can select pickup or delivery.

: Retailers are provided a mobile-friendly, branded website that seamlessly connects to their POS system for order alerts and seamless, synchronized inventory management. Whether ordering on the shopping app or the website, customers can select pickup or delivery. Find My Biz : Part of NRS' industry-leading digital marketing services. NRS offers retailers local SEO at a fraction of the cost of a digital marketing agency. This service makes a store visible online, enabling customers to find the business on search engines, social media platforms, and even apps like Waze. The store listings online can include the physical address, hours of operation, photos, and other details, as well as the website URL for online ordering.

: Part of NRS' industry-leading digital marketing services. NRS offers retailers local SEO at a fraction of the cost of a digital marketing agency. This service makes a store visible online, enabling customers to find the business on search engines, social media platforms, and even apps like Waze. The store listings online can include the physical address, hours of operation, photos, and other details, as well as the website URL for online ordering. Manage My Reviews : A complementary addition and part of NRS' digital marketing services. This service helps retailers maintain a positive online presence. Live agents effectively manage online reviews and respond to customer inquiries.

: A complementary addition and part of NRS' digital marketing services. This service helps retailers maintain a positive online presence. Live agents effectively manage online reviews and respond to customer inquiries. BOSS Club Loyalty Programs: NRS offers robust loyalty incentives to merchants and shoppers that keep customers returning and saving money. Whether shopping in-store or online, Loyalty is linked to the POS system. Shoppers can sign up with their phone number and receive a key fob to scan each time they visit the store. Shoppers receive instant coupon discounts on popular curated items monthly by providing their phone number at the checkout counter or scanning the fob. They get Loyalty incentives with redeemable rewards such as "Buy X, Get X Free" deals and credit points toward future purchases. When shoppers log on to their online account with their phone number, they also receive loyalty with every online purchase.

"NRS Ecommerce and complimentary delivery services have grown with our retail partners and their customers," said Elie Y. Katz, CEO of National Retail Solutions (NRS). "We aim to empower retailers with cost-efficient services, enabling them to serve their communities better and compete successfully against larger chains offering delivery and online retail."

Ari Korman, SVP of Ecommerce at National Retail Solutions (NRS), emphasized, "In a digital world, our merchants operate physical stores but need an equally important digital store. NRS bridges the gap between physical and digital stores, creating a 'phygital' environment that maximizes retailers' chances of success."

For more information, please visit (http://www.nrsplus.com/ecommerce).

