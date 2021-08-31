National Road Safety Foundation And LA Auto Show® Invite California Teens To Alert Drivers, Pedestrians And Bicyclists To Danger On The Road

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens from throughout California are invited to help educate drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists about risks on the road, which have led to a nationwide increase of nearly 5 percent in pedestrian traffic fatalities last year, including 1,026 deaths in California alone. Nearly 850 bicyclists were killed on U.S. roads and 4,900 were injured in crashes with motor vehicles.

Pedestrian deaths account for more than 17 percent of all traffic-related fatalities throughout the U.S., with about 70 percent occurring after dark. California represents more than 15 percent of the national pedestrian death toll of 6,721.

In response to this ongoing tragedy, caused largely by distraction of road users, The National Road Safety Foundation and the Los Angeles Auto Show ® (LA Auto Show ®) are again hosting the Drive Safe California PSA Contest. They are accepting ideas from California teens for a public service announcement about the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety, which is the responsibility of drivers as well as the pedestrians and bicyclists who share the roads. The winner will receive a $2,000 cash prize and the opportunity to work with an Emmy Award-winning TV producer to turn the winning idea into a finished 30-second TV public service announcement that will be broadcast on more than 160 TV stations nationwide. The runner-up receives a $1,000 prize. The teachers or school advisors of the winner and runner-up will each receive a $100 gift card.

Teens ages 13-19 attending school in California are invited to enter the contest by sending in a script or treatment for a 30-second television ad that warns drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to be careful when sharing the road. Entries must be received by mail or email by Oct. 18, 2021. All contest entrants will receive a complimentary ticket to attend the Los Angeles Auto Show, courtesy of show management and dependent on Covid restrictions that might be in effect at the time.

"Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists have a responsibility to always be aware of their surroundings and not be distracted as they travel," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes safe driving behavior. "Cell phones and earbuds have contributed to the increase in pedestrian and bicyclist casualties, so it's important that all road and byway users must not be distracted. That's the message we want California teens to help us communicate through the Drive Safe California PSA Contest."

"Today's cars are safer than ever, with technological advances that are proven to help avoid crashes," said Terri Toennies, President of the LA Auto Show and AutoMobility LA. "But drivers, as well as pedestrians and bicyclists, must do their part as well."

More information about the Drive Safe California PSA Contest, along with winning PSAs from previous years, is at www.nrsf.org/teenlane/content/drive-safe-california. To learn more about the 2021 LA Auto Show and to purchase tickets, visit www.laautoshow.com.

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for nearly 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF programs deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation also works with key youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

About the Los Angeles Auto Show and AutoMobility LA

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show (LA Auto Show®) is the first major North American auto show of the season annually and is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California. The show runs for 12 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the Holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center. Media and industry days, AutoMobility LA™, will take place on November 17-18 and will comprise a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors will open to consumers November 19-28. LA Auto Show is endorsed by the Greater LA New Car Dealer Association and is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram and sign up for alerts at https://www.laautoshow.com/.

