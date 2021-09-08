National Road Safety Foundation and Washington, DC Auto Show® Invite D.C. Area Teens to Alert Drivers, Pedestrians and Bicyclists to Danger on the Road

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teens from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia are invited to help educate drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists about risks on the road, which resulted in more than 7,500 pedestrian and bicyclist deaths nationwide last year, an increase of nearly 5 percent. Thirteen pedestrians died in traffic crashes in D.C. last year, 147 in Maryland and 114 in Virginia.

The 6,721 pedestrian deaths nationwide account for more than 17 percent of all traffic-related fatalities, with about 70 percent occurring after dark. In addition, nearly 850 bicyclists were killed on U.S. roads and 4,900 were injured in crashes with motor vehicles.

In response to this ongoing tragedy, caused largely by distraction of road users, The National Road Safety Foundation and the Washington, DC Auto Show are again hosting the Drive Safe D.C. PSA Contest. They are accepting ideas from teens throughout the region for a public service announcement about the importance of pedestrian and bicycle safety, which is the responsibility of drivers as well as the pedestrians and bicyclists who share the roads. The winner will receive a $2,000 cash prize and the opportunity to work with an Emmy Award-winning TV producer to turn the winning idea into a finished 30-second TV public service announcement that will be broadcast on more than 160 TV stations nationwide. The runner-up receives a $1,000 prize. The teachers or school advisors of the winner and runner-up will each receive a $100 gift card.

Teens ages 13-19 attending school in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are invited to enter the contest by sending in a script or written description of a 30-second television ad that warns drivers, pedestrians and cyclists to be careful when sharing the road. Entries must be received by mail or email by Dec. 27, 2021. All contest entrants will receive a complimentary ticket to attend the Washington, DC Auto Show, courtesy of show management and dependent on Covid restrictions that might be in effect at the time.

"Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists have a responsibility to always be aware of their surroundings and not be distracted as they travel," said Michelle Anderson of The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit organization that promotes safe driving behavior. "Cell phones and earbuds have contributed to the increase in pedestrian and bicyclist casualties, so it's important that all road and byway users must not be distracted. That's the message we want teens to help us communicate through the Drive Safe D.C. PSA Contest."

More information about the Drive Safe D.C. PSA Contest, along with winning PSAs from previous years, is at www.nrsf.org/contests/drive-safe-dc. To learn more about the 2022 Washington, DC Auto Show and to purchase tickets, visit www.washingtonautoshow.com ­­­­­­­­­.

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc. (NRSF) is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for nearly 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness.

NRSF programs deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation also works with key youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

The Washington, DC Auto Show, Jan. 21 – 30, 2022, is one of the five top auto shows in the nation and is the largest indoor consumer event in the Washington, DC Metro Area. It is preceded by two show-sponsored industry events, Public Policy Days and the MobilityTalks International Conference. The show takes place in the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Along with the engineering prowess on display among the more than 600 new models from over 35 manufacturers, the 2022 show will feature special VIP tours led by award-winning automotive writers and an all-new EV Pavilion featuring electric cars, charging stations, and other forms of e-mobility.

For more information on The Washington, DC Auto Show visit: www.washingtonautoshow.com

