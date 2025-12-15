National Road Safety Foundation Urges Motorists to Plan Ahead for Safe Holiday Driving

Impaired Driving Spikes During Holiday Period;

Alcohol, Drugs and Fatigue Are Major Factors in Fatal Holiday Crashes

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The year-end holiday period leading up to New Year's is one of the most dangerous times on American roads and highways, with a spike in crashes that result in serious injuries or death. The National Road Safety Foundation, a non-profit group that for more than 60 years has been promoting safe driving through education, says the increased risk comes from a combination of factors that include impairment from alcohol and drugs coupled with a higher incidence of drowsy driving.

"Planning ahead by having a designated driver when going to family gatherings and holiday parties is a good way to travel safely," said Michelle Anderson, director of operations at The National Road Safety Foundation. "Passengers can also play a role in keeping everyone safe by speaking up if a driver is impaired, drowsy or driving recklessly. Speaking up can prevent a tragedy from marring the holidays." She also suggests taking a cab or using a ride-share as a safe alternative to driving after drinking.

In 2023, 12,429 fatalities in motor vehicle traffic crashes involved alcohol-impaired drivers, representing 31% of all traffic fatalities in the U.S. for the year. In December 2023 alone, 1,038 people died in alcohol-impaired-driving crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Christmas and New Year's Eve were especially dangerous, with more drunk-driving fatalities than during any other holiday.

Male drivers are almost four times more likely than female drivers to drive drunk. In December 2023, drunk male drivers were involved in fatal crashes at a much higher rate (22%) compared to female drivers (18%). Young drivers ages 21-34 accounted for the highest percentage (27%) of alcohol-impaired drivers involved in fatal traffic crashes in December 2023.

The financial impact of impaired driving crashes is enormous – more than $58 billion every year in property damage, medical expenses and lost work time, according to NHTSA. If you're convicted of impaired driving, you can lose your license and even face jail time. A DUI can cost more than $10,000 in fines, attorney fees and higher insurance rates for years.

Drugs, both legal or illegal, are another big factor in fatal crashes. Even in states where marijuana is now legal, it is against the law to drive while impaired. Some prescription drugs can also cause impairment or drowsiness, so it is important to check labels and be aware of possible side effects before driving.

Since fatigue is also a factor in many holiday crashes, the National Road Safety Foundation urges drivers to be alert to signs of drowsiness while driving:

Difficulty focusing, frequent blinking, rubbing eyes

Daydreaming or not remembering the last few miles driven

Head snaps, nodding and yawning

Drifting out of your lane, tailgating or hitting rumble strips

If you experience any of these warning signs, find a safe place to pull over and take a break. Have a cup of coffee or a caffeinated snack or take a 20-minute nap. Allow 30 minutes for caffeine to enter your bloodstream. Common "remedies" like blasting the radio or opening the car windows are not effective at preventing drowsiness while driving.

The National Road Safety Foundation has free resources on impaired and drowsy driving, including a drowsiness self-assessment quiz. There is also a distracted driving self-assessment and a guide with tips to help passengers speak up when in a vehicle being driven dangerously. They are at www.nrsf.org/resources

The National Road Safety Foundation, Inc., is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that for more than 60 years has been dedicated to reducing crashes, deaths and injuries on our nation's highways by promoting safe driving habits through greater public awareness. NRSF programs deal with distracted driving, speed and aggression, impaired driving, drowsy driving, driver proficiency and pedestrian safety. The Foundation also works with key youth advocacy groups and sponsors contests to engage teens in promoting safe driving to their peers and in their communities. For more information or to download free programs, visit www.nrsf.org.

Contact: David Reich 914-325-9997

[email protected]

SOURCE The National Road Safety Foundation