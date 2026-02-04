National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration announces lineup of events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Missouri Route 66 Centennial Commission, in partnership with The Road Ahead Partnership, announced the schedule for the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration, presented by Vital Farms. Springfield, internationally recognized as the Birthplace of Route 66, will host the four-day national event April 30–May 3, 2026.

Springfield holds the official designation as the Birthplace of Route 66 because it was here - on April 30, 1926 - that the telegram proposing the name "U.S. Route 66" was sent to federal highway officials. That single act solidified Springfield's place in American history and set the stage for a century of travel, commerce, music, pop culture, and storytelling along what would become the world's most famous highway.

"Launching the national celebration in Springfield, the Birthplace of Route 66, reflects the road's origins and its timeless ability to connect people, places, and experiences," said Bill Thomas, president/CEO of The Road Ahead Partnership.

April 30, 2026

8 a.m. (CST) - NBC's live broadcast of The TODAY Show "3rd Hour"

NBC's TODAY Show will originate its nationally televised "3rd Hour" live from Springfield.

4 p.m. - Birthplace Plaza Dedication

A formal dedication ceremony will take place at Birthplace Plaza at the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and St. Louis Street - marking the precise time and location where the telegram proposing the name "U.S. Route 66" was sent to federal highway officials.

5–11 p.m. - National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Concert

The evening culminates with the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Concert at Great Southern Bank Arena on the campus of Missouri State University. The concert will be hosted by actor John Goodman and Springfield City Councilmember Callie Carroll.

Little Big Town, Chris Janson, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Gretchen Wilson, Ozark Mountain Daredevils, The Haygoods

May 1, 2026

11 a.m. - Route 66 Queen's Gate Sculpture Dedication

Community members and visitors are invited to gather at the intersection of St. Louis Street and Glenstone Avenue for the unveiling of the Queen's Gate Sculpture.

6 p.m. - Celebrate America on Route 66 Parade

Celebrate America on Route 66 Parade brings the highway's history to life through motion and spectacle.

6–9 p.m. - Red, White & Bridge Bash at the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge

The Red, White & Bridge Bash, will feature live music and family-friendly entertainment.

7 p.m. - Stars & Stripes and 66 Reception

The Stars & Stripes and 66 Reception is a ticketed event to bring together civic leaders, Route 66 advocates, sponsors, and special guests for an evening of recognition and connection.

7:30–8:30 p.m. - Lighting of the Historic Jefferson Avenue Footbridge

The evening reaches a highlight with the lighting of the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge.

May 2, 2026

9 a.m.–6 p.m. - Red, White & Bridge Bash on Commercial Street

Historic Commercial Street comes alive throughout the day with the continuation of the Red, White & Bridge Bash.

10 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 3 - Route 66-themed ArtsFest on Walnut Street

Artists, makers, and performers will line Walnut Street for a Route 66–themed ArtsFest celebrating creativity inspired by the Mother Road.

3–5 p.m. - Ozarks Public Television Screening of Route 66 Documentary

Ozarks Public Television will present a free public screening of a Route 66 documentary.

5–11 p.m. - National Telegraph Ball at the Historic Shrine Mosque

The celebration concludes with the National Telegraph Ball, an elegant evening held at Springfield's Historic Shrine Mosque.

For more information, contact Allison Haber – [email protected]. Visit https://www.route66kickoff.com/ for the latest updates.



