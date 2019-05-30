National Rural Letter Carriers' Association (NRLCA) Reaches Tentative Agreement with USPS for 3-Year Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Rural Letter Carriers' Association and the United States Postal Service have negotiated a Tentative Agreement to cover the 3-year period from May 21, 2018 to May 20, 2021.

This Tentative Agreement must be ratified by a majority of the voting membership of the NRLCA to become effective. The highlights of the Tentative Agreement are outlined below. A more detailed explanation of the changes will be presented in a special Tentative Agreement edition of the National Rural Letter Carrier magazine and via ratification meetings to be held in every state in accordance with Article XI Section 1 of the Constitution of the National Rural Letter Carriers' Association.

The required ratification meetings will be held throughout the month of July 2019. The time and place of each meeting will be published in the special Tentative Agreement edition of the National Rural Letter Carrier and posted on the NRLCA National Website.

The NRLCA National Board believes this is a fair and reasonable agreement that is in the best interest of the 131,000 hardworking rural letter carriers across the country providing for substantial gains in wages and benefits for all classifications of rural carriers.

More contract information can be found here: www.nrlca.org/News/995

About NRLCA

The NRLCA is a union within the U.S. Postal Service representing around 131,000 bargaining unit members in rural and suburban areas. The association was established in 1903 to "improve the methods used by rural letter carriers, to benefit their conditions of labor with the United States Postal Service (USPS), and to promote a fraternal spirit among its members." Rural letter carriers serve roughly 78,500 routes throughout the United States. Of those, rural letter carriers use their own vehicles on more than 36,900 routes. Rural carriers deliver to 44.8 million delivery points for a total of 3.7 million miles per day. The average distance driven for a rural route is 47 miles per day but can range anywhere from 1 mile to 185 miles.

