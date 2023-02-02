National Rural Water Association Hosts Annual Rural Water Rally in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Rural Water Association (NRWA), a nonprofit organization dedicated to training and supporting the rural water and wastewater sector, is set to host its annual D.C. fly-in, the Rural Water Rally, at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. from February 7-9, 2023.

The Rural Water Rally is designed to give small-town water and wastewater operators from across the country an opportunity to gather in our nation's capital and progress our grassroots agenda in the halls of Congress. Attendees are encouraged to schedule meetings with their state congressional officers to explain the importance of federal funding for small and rural water systems. During the opening session at 8:00 am ET on Tuesday, February 7, attendees will hear from invited guest speakers Senator Shelly Moore Capito (R-WV); Radhika Fox, Assistant Administrator for the Office of Water, U.S. EPA; and Andrew Berke, Administrator for Rural Utilities Service, USDA. *

This event also hosts the 24th annual Great American Water Taste Test (GAWTT), which is the nation's most prestigious competition for the best-tasting water in the United States. Throughout the year, utilities from across the country compete at the State Rural Water Association (SRWA) competition and the winner of the statewide contest moves on to compete in the national contest at the Rural Water Rally. This year, NRWA received a record number of 44 entries from across the country. The GAWTT finals will take place at 12:00 pm ET on Wednesday, February 8, at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in the Regency BCD Ballroom.

The National Rural Water Association is the largest public drinking water and sanitation utility organization representing the interests of more than 31,000 water and wastewater utilities nationwide. NRWA provides training and technical assistance through 50 affiliated State Rural Water Associations dedicated to supporting and promoting the water and wastewater professionals that serve small communities across the United States. NRWA and the State Affiliates provide training on operator certification, financial sustainability, environmental compliance, utility management and governance to over 80,000 water professionals annually in all 50 states. To learn more, visit www.nrwa.org.

*The Rural Water Rally Opening Session on Tuesday, February 7, is for registered attendees only and closed to the press.

