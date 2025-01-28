National Rural Water Association to Host Annual Rural Water Rally in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Rural Water Association (NRWA), an organization representing the interests of more than 31,000 water and wastewater utilities nationwide, is set to host its annual Rural Water Rally at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. from February 3-5, 2025.

The Rural Water Rally allows small and rural water and wastewater operators to gather in our nation's capital and progress NRWA's grassroots agenda in the halls of Congress. Attendees schedule meetings with their state congressional leaders to explain the importance of federal funding for small and rural water systems. Rural Water will advocate for essential, long-standing technical assistance programs that protect public health, support economic vitality in rural communities, increase the sustainability of systems, and keep water and wastewater services affordable. Additionally, attendees will emphasize Rural America Relies on Rural Development, a campaign designed to bring awareness to essential USDA Rural Development Water and Environmental Programs. To learn more about this campaign, please visit www.ruralwaterstrong.org.

The Rural Water Rally will also host the 26th annual Great American Water Taste Test (GAWTT), the nation's most prestigious competition for the best-tasting water in the United States. Throughout the year, utilities compete at their State Rural Water Association competitions and the winner of the statewide contest advances to the GAWTT at the Rural Water Rally. This year, NRWA received 43 entries. The GAWTT finals are set for 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 5, at the Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill in the Regency BCD Ballroom.

The National Rural Water Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to training, supporting, and promoting the water and wastewater professionals that serve small and rural communities across the country. NRWA provides nationwide training and technical assistance through its affiliated State Rural Water Associations with over 31,000 utility system members across all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Rural Water training and technical assistance covers every aspect of operating, managing, and financing water and wastewater utilities. To learn more, visit www.nrwa.org.

