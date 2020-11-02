National Safety Council Acquires ORC HSE Strategies, LLC, to Enhance Workplace Safety

More than 4,500 workers are killed on the job each year in the U.S., and more than 4.6 million workers were seriously injured in 2018. Workplace fatalities cost society $170.8 billion annually in 2018, the latest year for which final data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics are available. The number of deaths and injuries on the job has left employers seeking resources and information, and NSC and ORC HSE Strategies have long been regarded as leaders in delivering these services.

With ORC HSE joining NSC, the Council will immediately strengthen its ability to provide dynamic on-the-ground workplace safety consulting services to employers and safety leaders. ORC HSE and NSC are both member-based organizations, and the acquisition will allow both organizations' membership additional opportunities for benchmarking, networking, training and thought leadership. The two organizations have been exploring the acquisition for more than a year.

The acquisition also further strengthens the Council's commitment to its workplace safety roots. ORC HSE will integrate into the Workplace Practice Area at NSC, led by Vice President of Workplace Safety Mark Baker.

"In 1913, NSC was founded by a group of employers who decided that workplace deaths and injuries were unacceptable," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Today's acquisition is a doubling down on the promise NSC made to U.S. employers more than a century ago: to provide the resources needed to ensure no one dies or is injured at work. ORC HSE shares the NSC vision and commitment to helping people live their fullest lives, from the workplace to anyplace. We are delighted to join forces to lead safety into the future in a world undone by a pandemic, help companies advance on their own safety journey, and eliminate preventable workplace deaths and injuries once and for all."

"ORC HSE is thrilled to be joining the National Safety Council," said ORC HSE Strategies Partner Steve Newell. "Our goal has long been to become the premier HSE networking and service firm, connecting HSE thought leaders and driving continuous learning and innovation. We are excited to join forces with NSC so that together we can advance worker protection and deliver exceptional value for our stakeholders."

Additional information about ORC HSE is available at ORCHSE-strategies.com. Visit the National Safety Council at nsc.org.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 100 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace, roadway and impairment. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

About ORC HSE Strategies, LLC

ORC HSE (ORC HSE-strategies.com) is committed to protecting workers, our communities, and the environment, and to enable operational excellence by being the world's premier HSE networking and service firm, connecting HSE thought leaders and driving continuous learning and innovation. Formerly a part of ORC Worldwide and Mercer, the now independent ORC HSE was founded in 2014, as a membership based global HSE networking and service firm that has been connecting HSE thought leaders across the globe for nearly 50 years. ORC HSE operates nine networks that include 110 member companies representing 28 different industry sectors.

